Fortidia expands Midlands support with new appointment

Fortidia appoints Rani Dorka for Midlands

Fortidia UK has appointed Derby-based Rani Dorka as Network Sales & Operations supervisors for the Midlands as part the expansion of its regional franchise support team.

Fortidia manages the Mail Boxes Etc., PACK & SEND and World Options brands in the UK from its headquarters in Accrington, with the three companies together maintaining and supporting over 260 franchisees, generating combined annual revenues of around £80m, providing ecommerce, fulfilment, shipping, virtual office, marketing and print solutions to SMEs and consumers.

Rani’s appointment brings the Network Sales & Operations team to five, joining national manager Naz Sen, alongside existing regional supervisors Andrei Bunescu, Ian Coggle and fellow new recruit Peter Beckett-Morley, to help support franchise growth for the group’s three brands across the UK.

Working from offices in Derby, Rani will support franchisees across the Midlands, while Peter’s remit covers the North of England based from offices in Warrington. Both will provide hands-on support and advice to franchisees across all three brands, aimed at helping them to develop and grow their businesses.

Rani brings nearly two decades of experience in the courier and logistics sector, including senior roles at FedEx and TNT. Most recently she worked as a senior sales coordinator in FedEx’s global healthcare sector, supporting a team of regional account executives and working closely with the worldwide sales team. Prior to that she held a range of senior roles at TNT, with responsibilities spanning client relations, team leadership and business development.

On starting her new position with Fortidia, she said: “I’m excited to join the NSO team and look forward to working alongside our franchisees in the Midlands. I’ll be focusing on practical, on-site support to help them make the most of the tools and strategies available, with the aim of driving real growth in their businesses.”