News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
Operation Eternal: How the Met stopped kidnap and torture plans
Grocery inflation drops again with butter now 16p cheaper
Bodies of 1,500 Hamas fighters found on Israeli territory
British man dies on Jet2 plane as it’s about to take off back to UK
Keir Starmer pledges to tackle NHS wait times with £1.5bn plan
Police hunt 'Britain's happiest criminal' after burglary

Former Wilko store in Derbyshire town set to relaunch as Poundland this weekend

A Wilko store left vacant after the chain’s collapse will reopen as a Poundland branch this weekend.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 10th Oct 2023, 09:46 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Poundland has confirmed that a number of former Wilko stores will relaunch under the Poundland brand this weekend – including the branch at Church Street, Ripley.

The Ripley store is one of nine that will open its doors on the morning of Saturday, October 14 – with the extensive grocery, household and general merchandise ranges found in every Poundland store.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They will also feature the same Pepco family clothing that is now rolling out to more than 500 of Poundland’s existing UK and Ireland stores.

Ripley’s Wilko will reopen as a Poundland this weekend.Ripley’s Wilko will reopen as a Poundland this weekend.
Ripley’s Wilko will reopen as a Poundland this weekend.
Most Popular

The extended clothing range, which sees Poundland offer more kidswear than before, also feature new licensed products including Harry Potter, Gremlins, Tom & Jerry and the Moomins, alongside popular Disney, Warner and Star Wars ranges.

Poundland’s retail director, Darren Kay, said: “We’re moving at pace because we know how important opening these stores are to local communities.

READ THIS: Work gets underway on £9.6m Derbyshire crematorium scheme aimed at easing the strain on other facilities

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“While stores will get more extensive refits in next year, we’re proud that another nine former Wilko stores will begin their Poundland journeys this coming weekend.”

Poundland continues to prioritise former Wilko colleagues for roles in Poundland and encourage them to follow Poundland’s posts on LinkedIn or visit www.poundlandcareers.co.uk to find details of open roles and how to apply for them.

Related topics:PoundlandWilkoDerbyshireRipleyIreland