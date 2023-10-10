Former Wilko store in Derbyshire town set to relaunch as Poundland this weekend
Poundland has confirmed that a number of former Wilko stores will relaunch under the Poundland brand this weekend – including the branch at Church Street, Ripley.
The Ripley store is one of nine that will open its doors on the morning of Saturday, October 14 – with the extensive grocery, household and general merchandise ranges found in every Poundland store.
They will also feature the same Pepco family clothing that is now rolling out to more than 500 of Poundland’s existing UK and Ireland stores.
The extended clothing range, which sees Poundland offer more kidswear than before, also feature new licensed products including Harry Potter, Gremlins, Tom & Jerry and the Moomins, alongside popular Disney, Warner and Star Wars ranges.
Poundland’s retail director, Darren Kay, said: “We’re moving at pace because we know how important opening these stores are to local communities.
“While stores will get more extensive refits in next year, we’re proud that another nine former Wilko stores will begin their Poundland journeys this coming weekend.”
Poundland continues to prioritise former Wilko colleagues for roles in Poundland and encourage them to follow Poundland’s posts on LinkedIn or visit www.poundlandcareers.co.uk to find details of open roles and how to apply for them.