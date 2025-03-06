Former trucker Mark delivers a shine with oven cleaning service Ovenu Chesterfield East

Former HGV driving instructor Mark Fulleylove has shifted gear to embark on a new career by launching oven cleaning service, Ovenu Chesterfield East.

The 56-year-old became his own boss to achieve a better work-life balance after welcoming his first grandchild last year, and to meet other family commitments.

Previously juggling shifts of up to 70 hours a week, including evenings and weekends, left him little time to spend with his wife and two grown-up children.

Having completed an extensive Ovenu training course, Mark has now secured his first bookings and is focused on developing a strong and loyal client base.

No stranger to self-employment, he worked as a financial adviser for 15 years before transitioning into truck driving and later as an instructor. Now, he’s excited to return to running his own business,

Mark, from Bolsover, said: “After years of working long hours, I wanted to take control of my life and career and create a better work-life balance. Becoming a grandfather made me reassess my priorities, and launching this business means I can organise my own diary to spend more quality time with family.

“I’ve had fantastic support from Ovenu, and I’m firmly on the right track to building a successful business founded on outstanding service. Eventually, I’d like to grow the business to a point that I can take on an additional oven technician.”

Rik Hellewell, founder and managing director of the Ovenu franchise, said: “Mark’s wealth of experience and strong work ethic make him a great fit for Ovenu and I’ve no doubt he will be a huge success.”

The Ovenu process involves dismantling key oven components - such as doors, interior panels, fans, and shelves - and cleaning them in design-registered tank equipment using safe, non-caustic, and biodegradable products. The service leaves ovens in near showroom condition and also covers hobs, extractor hoods, microwaves, and range cookers

Ovenu Chesterfield East covers the S41, S43 and S44 postcodes, including Chesterfield, Brimington, Staveley, Duckmanton, Barlbrough, Clowne, Bolsover, Killamarsh, Dronfield, Renishaw, Tibshelf, Clay Cross, Ashover, and surrounding areas.