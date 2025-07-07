Former TOWIE star now body confidence and empowerment influencer, Maria Fowler, opens new pilates studio in Mickleover

Former reality TV star, Maria Fowler from Derby, has opened a new pilates studio in Mickleover.

Maria, who appeared on The Only Way Is Essex, is now a body confidence and empowerment influencer and joins husband, Kelvin Batey, to launch Bloom Reformer Studio on Warner Street.

The couple, who live in South Derbyshire, say their new business will offer a fresh, inclusive approach to fitness that celebrates body confidence, strength and movement.

Commercial property consultancy, OMEETO, completed the letting after the Mickleover site was acquired by Derby’s MHL Commercial from Cameron Godfrey at BBJ Commercial. MHL Commercial is sensitively refurbishing the former furniture shop in Mickleover to create a thriving hub for the community. It will include the Bloom Reformer Studio, a new deli and wine bar, and some serviced offices on the first floor.

Bloom is on Warner Street in Mickleover.

Chris Wright, OMEETO director, said: “Maria and her husband, Kelvin, are well known in Derby, and we are very excited for them.

“From what we are already hearing, Bloom Reformer Studio is going to be very well attended.

“The interior is absolutely stunning, and the couple have been welcoming new clients. It has been an absolute pleasure to work with them, and we wish them every success.”

The Bloom Reformer Studio is in the old Finewood Studio building on Station Road, and a launch event has already taken place.

Bloom Reformer Studio in Mickleover

Maria, who is also a former model, said: “This is a new venture for us. Reformer Pilates utilises a specialised machine called a reformer to provide resistance through springs and a moving carriage, enhancing traditional Pilates exercises.

“This method offers a dynamic and challenging workout, focusing on core strength, alignment, and controlled movements. It can improve flexibility, strength, and posture, making it suitable for various fitness levels, including beginners.”

The body confidence influencer says her new studio, which currently offers 27 classes a week, will champion body confidence and says a new era of wellness has arrived in Derby.

Bloom is one of Derby’s first dedicated Reformer Pilates studios, providing a beautifully designed and supportive space where people of all ages, abilities, and body types are welcome. Rooted in the belief that fitness should feel good, not punishing - Bloom is built on community, confidence, and compassion.

Chris Wright, OMEETO director, and Maria Fowler at Bloom in Mickleover

Maria said: “I grew up in Mickleover and worked in many local businesses as a teenager.

“To be opening my studio here now just feels so right - like a full-circle moment. This is home for me, and I wanted to give something back to this community.

“There’s a certain image and aesthetic around Reformer Pilates that can be daunting for women who see it online - it often feels exclusive or intimidating. What we’ve done at Bloom is keep the beautiful, calming space that people expect, but infuse it with an energy that’s inclusive, warm, and welcoming to everyone.”

Alongside Maria, husband Kelvin Batey brings a powerhouse of sporting experience to Bloom.

A four-time world champion BMX racer and respected coach, Kelvin offers invaluable insight and training expertise.

His involvement means Bloom can cater to those already involved in sport, as well as those interested in men-only Reformer Pilates classes.

Maria said: “The world of Reformer Pilates can be quite intimidating, especially for people who’ve never tried it before. It can be daunting for men and women who feel self-conscious walking into a studio. That’s why I built Bloom with inclusivity at its core.”

Bloom offers classes for complete beginners who are returning to exercise after having children, or sessions for athletes looking to complement their training. It also offers Reformers Pilates for group classes and classes for post-menopausal and older ladies.