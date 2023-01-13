Former swimming pool building at historic Derbyshire stately home could be turned into hotel rooms

The plans, from Globerow Ltd, would see the former swimming pool building at Willersley Castle, next to the River Derwent, in Cromford, turned into 15 hotel rooms.

A decision will be made by Derbyshire Dales District Council in the next few months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Accommodation at the wider historic estate – formerly the Grade II*-listed home of Sir Richard Arkwright – already provides space for up to 90 people, with the site primarily aimed at school groups.

The plans, from Globerow Ltd, would see the former swimming pool building at Willersley Castle, next to the River Derwent, in Cromford, turned into 15 hotel rooms.

The adventure centre scheme, close to Wildcat Crags, seeks to make the Derbyshire Dales a national leader for outdoor recreation.

A report submitted with the application details that the former swimming pool complex sits 100 metres north of the main building.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It says all 15 rooms in the former swimming pool building would have en-suite bathrooms, to provide further rooms for the adventure centre guests and staff.

Meanwhile, solar panels would also be installed on the roof, which represents the only major external change planned for the building, alongside the re-cladding of ageing timber.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ground-source heat pumps would also be installed in a bid to reduce carbon emissions.

The report says: “The alterations will not impact, in any way, on the historic buildings, their setting, or the character of the designated Historic Park. Accordingly, there will be no harm to any heritage asset arising from this proposal.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Garry Purdy, leader of the council, has already responded to the application, writing: “Obviously the financial need to add more beds is greater than the retention of the swimming pool, especially because local people were able to use the facility at a modest cost and I would have thought that its retention would add to the facilities for the children to use.”

The children’s adventure centre conversion of the historic stately home was approved by the district council in March last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad