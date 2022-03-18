Former professional footballer who now runs Chesterfield business honoured at House of Lords

Darryl Claypole is the managing director of City Couriers Direct, a company based in Chesterfield. The business is involved in a number of strategic partnerships with Hermes and other delivery firms, as well as providing services to a number of local businesses in the East Midlands.

Darryl’s success at the helm of the firm was recognised last month, when he was made a fellow by the Institute of Couriers, a prestigious industry body.

He said: “I am delighted, honoured and privileged to be made a fellow of the Institute of Couriers. I fully support the work the IOC do and I look forward to continuing this through the coming years. I’d also like to thank the team at City Couriers Direct as without them, the business wouldn’t be where it is today.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Darryl Claypole, centre, was made a fellow of the Institute of Couriers.

Darryl had a seven year spell as a professional footballer at Swindon Town, before changing careers and moving into sales. As a sales manager he worked with the likes of Gillette Industries, Paramount and Universal Pictures. He launched City Couriers Direct in 2007, which is currently based at the Tapton Park Innovation Centre in Chesterfield.