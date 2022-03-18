Former professional footballer who now runs Chesterfield business honoured at House of Lords
A former professional footballer who manages a company based in Chesterfield was recently honoured in a ceremony at the House of Lords.
Darryl Claypole is the managing director of City Couriers Direct, a company based in Chesterfield. The business is involved in a number of strategic partnerships with Hermes and other delivery firms, as well as providing services to a number of local businesses in the East Midlands.
Darryl’s success at the helm of the firm was recognised last month, when he was made a fellow by the Institute of Couriers, a prestigious industry body.
He said: “I am delighted, honoured and privileged to be made a fellow of the Institute of Couriers. I fully support the work the IOC do and I look forward to continuing this through the coming years. I’d also like to thank the team at City Couriers Direct as without them, the business wouldn’t be where it is today.”
Darryl had a seven year spell as a professional footballer at Swindon Town, before changing careers and moving into sales. As a sales manager he worked with the likes of Gillette Industries, Paramount and Universal Pictures. He launched City Couriers Direct in 2007, which is currently based at the Tapton Park Innovation Centre in Chesterfield.
Due to the pandemic, this was the first time in two years that the Institute of Couriers had been able to host a ceremony. There were 30 members of the IOC receiving the award, including members of the military, government, national operators and small to medium sized enterprises.