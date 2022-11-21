Former police officer who supported Derbyshire community during the pandemic named Best Wedding Florist

Tina and two workers from her florist shop Karianne and Sara during the awards night.

Tina Green, 46, who runs Green Blooms Floral Designs in Belper, picked up the accolades at the 2023 Wedding Industry Awards ceremony.

Tina, who was born and raised in Derbyshire, said: “On the night, when I heard the results I asked them if they are sure that’s right. I honestly didn't expect it at all and I’m really, really proud. I can’t believe we were best in Derbyshire and runner up for the whole of East Midlands against florists at Northamptonshire and Lincolnshire.”

The Belper shop was nominated by one of the brides who had her wedding’s flowers prepared by Tina and she received votes from many other couples who celebrated their special day with floral decorations provided by GreenBlooms Floral Designs.

Tina Green was surprised as she did not expect her business will be named as the best wedding florist in Derbyshire and runner up across East Midlands.

Tina said: “This award came completely out of the blue. Forty-four couples voted for us which is 86 percent of weddings we helped with this year. It means so much to me and it's more important that they voted than the award itself. I've got the most wonderful loyal customers.”

Apart from preparing flower decorations and bouquets for weddings, GreenBlooms Floral Designs also offers workshops, house flower installations, birthday and anniversary decorations and supplies flowers for funerals.

Tina said: “I stayed open all the way through lockdown and I was one of the few florists who did so. And that was such a massive thing to so many families. They weren't allowed to go to the funerals and so the only thing they could do was to send flowers.

“For me, it was a difficult time because sometimes I was doing 17 funerals a week. It was quite frightening, going to deliver funeral flowers, wearing full PPE, seeing the funeral directors also wearing PPE.”

Tina, Karianne, Sara and Ian, Tina's husband, during the awards' night.

Six years ago, at the age of 40, Tina decided to turn her life upside down and completely change her career.

After working as a police officer for Derbyshire Constabulary for 22 years she decided to attend college and prepare to open her own business.

Tina said: “It was a huge decision to make, probably one of the hardest decisions I've ever made in my life – and a massive, massive risk. I had a full time job, two children and two dogs at home and I put myself through college. My family and especially my husband Ian were a massive help at that time.

“I loved being a police officer for all those years, but being a florist is my passion. And I'm the florist of choice for the Derbyshire Police, preparing floral installations for all their awards. It's lovely that I've still got the backing of my previous colleagues and can see everybody I used to work with. But following my passion was what I needed to do.

The Green Blooms Floral Designs team and Damian Bailey, organiser of the wedding awards.