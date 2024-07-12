Former England star Lee Sharpe visits Derbyshire salon

Former England footballer Lee Sharpe at Hair & Beauty at Slimming World

Former England star Lee Sharpe was spotted at a hair and beauty salon in Alfreton, as he congratulated slimmers at Slimming World’s Man of the Year competition.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lee Sharpe, who’s played for Manchester United and Leeds United, and racked up eight caps for England, popped in to Hair and Beauty at Slimming World as he was in the area for the semi-finals of the organisation’s annual competition, which celebrated the remarkable weight losses of 39 inspirational men who’ve lost a total of 309st between them.

The state-of-the-art salon, which has been serving the local community for 25 years, is based on site at Slimming World’s head office and open to the public.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hair & Beauty at Slimming World, has a five-star rating, free parking on site and offers a variety of services for men, including barbering, hairstyling and specialist hair treatments for hair loss and thinning, and anti-aging treatments, facials and more.

For more information about Hair & Beauty at Slimming World and to book an appointment, call 01773 546382.