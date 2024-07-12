Former England star Lee Sharpe visits Derbyshire salon
Lee Sharpe, who’s played for Manchester United and Leeds United, and racked up eight caps for England, popped in to Hair and Beauty at Slimming World as he was in the area for the semi-finals of the organisation’s annual competition, which celebrated the remarkable weight losses of 39 inspirational men who’ve lost a total of 309st between them.
The state-of-the-art salon, which has been serving the local community for 25 years, is based on site at Slimming World’s head office and open to the public.
Hair & Beauty at Slimming World, has a five-star rating, free parking on site and offers a variety of services for men, including barbering, hairstyling and specialist hair treatments for hair loss and thinning, and anti-aging treatments, facials and more.
For more information about Hair & Beauty at Slimming World and to book an appointment, call 01773 546382.
