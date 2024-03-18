Former Co-op building in Chesterfield town centre set for first tenant after redevelopment

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hotpod Yoga will be the first tenant of the new units created in the former Co-op department store on Elder Way.

Chris Wilkinson, owner of the new Hotpod Yoga Chesterfield franchise, has signed a 10-year lease on unit 7 – a 1,420 sq ft unit located at the top of Elder Way.

He said: “I love the location. It is prominently located in the town centre and offers convenient parking for customers. It is a beautiful building, full of history and fresh energy. I am very much looking forward to opening the studio.”

The unit is currently being fitted out ahead of Hotpod Yoga’s opening.

Hotpod Yoga Chesterfield will open to the public on Thursday, April 18, with the first class taking place at 12.30pm.

Part of the national Hotpod Yoga chain, the new studio on Elder Way will offer an immersive yoga experience. Those attending classes will use a pod as a safe environment to practice yoga in 37-degree heat, while maximising the senses through relaxing sounds and calming scents.

The new Hotpod Yoga unit is one of seven street level units and large basement that have been created by regeneration specialist Jomast Developments.

Mark Hill, Jomast’s commercial property director, said: “The addition of Hotpod Yoga to Elder Way brings forward the health and wellbeing element we envisaged for the building when we redeveloped it. Elder Way offers an ideal location for businesses. Not only is it an iconic building, but it is centrally located and benefits from excellent amenities and footfall from surrounding businesses, all of which have been further boosted by Chesterfield Borough Council’s investment in the town centre.”

The new yoga studio will open its doors next month.

Councillor Tricia Gilby, Leader of Chesterfield Borough Council, said: “It is fantastic to be able to welcome a new business to the town centre and I am delighted that they have chosen to be based on Elder Way. Following on from the redevelopment of the old Co-op department store, we invested in improving the paving and area from Elder Way along Packers Row as part of our Revitalising the Heart of Chesterfield project.

“This investment has helped create a more attractive area and we will begin work on the wider project in the marketplace later this year. Using external funding to help improve our town centre is about creating an environment where businesses and visitors want to be, which will help grow our local economy.

“I wish Chris all the best with his new business venture, and I look forward to welcoming more businesses to Elder Way in the future.”

Work is now underway to install the heated pod, showers, toilets, changing and reception areas ahead of the opening next month.

The former Co-op site and the area around the building have been extensively redeveloped.

Chris is a former NHS mental health nurse and a qualified yoga teacher, aiming to offer health and wellbeing benefits through the yoga classes – which will be delivered by fully qualified instructors. Classes, which are suitable for all levels, will run seven days a week from 6.30am.

The opening of the new yoga studio at Elder Way brings the Hotpod Yoga brand back to Chesterfield. Previously owned by another franchisee, and located at Chesterfield FC, the studio was forced to close amid the Covid crisis.

Chris added: “The unit is a real blank canvas which is making for a straightforward fit out. I am delighted to bring the Hotpod Yoga brand back to Chesterfield.

“There was demand for it then and I believe demand has increased further as people recognise the mental health benefits of hot yoga, as the heat enables the mind to become more focussed.”

Launched in 2013, Hotpod Yoga is now Europe’s largest yoga business with around 70 locations, including Sheffield and Derby.

Six units now remain available at Elder Way with joint agents, WSB Property and FHP, reporting strong interest from a number of operators.