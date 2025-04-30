Former Chesterfield care home set to reopen following sale to Good Day Care Homes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Specialist business property adviser, Christie & Co, has announced the sale of the former care home, The Heights, in Chesterfield, East Derbyshire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This former care home comprises a 33-bedroom purpose-built property that was constructed in the 1990s, along with ample communal and back-of-house accommodation. It is located in a residential area in Tupton, a village in North East Derbyshire, approximately 4.5 miles south of Chesterfield.

The home was previously registered for 36 residents and closed in November 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following a sales process with Sam Fazackerley at Christie & Co, it has been purchased by Good Day Care Homes Limited which owns two other homes in South Yorkshire.

The Heights in Chesterfield

Alexmon Baby, Business Development Director at Good Day Care Homes Limited, comments, “We opened our first home, Jubilee Care Home, a 59-bed care home in Rotherham, in November 2019, and expanded further with the acquisition of Alexander Court, a 56-bed care home in Sheffield, in September 2023. With The Heights, we plan to refurbish the building and to reopen the home as a dedicated EMI residential/nursing facility within the next six months. Looking ahead, we are committed to expanding Good Day Care Homes into a large-scale care provider, delivering high-quality services across a broader portfolio.”

Sam Fazackerley, Business Agent – Care at Christie & Co, comments, “As expected, there was a lot of interest in The Heights, attracting considerable interest from both regional and national care operators and local developers for alternative use. I am so pleased to have completed on the sale with Good Day Care Homes Limited, and look forward to the home being reopened as an EMI nursing facility, especially considering there is an ongoing need for this type of requirement across the country.”

The Heights Care Home was sold for an undisclosed price.