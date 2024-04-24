This former care home comprises a 33-bedroom purpose-built property that was constructed in the 1990s, along with ample communal and back-of-house accommodation. It is located in a residential area of Tupton and the home was previously registered for 36 residents, closing in November 2022.

Sam Fazackerley, Business Agent – Care at Christie & Co, comments, “This opportunity will likely suit an experienced regional operator seeking to add a purpose-built home to their portfolio and is comfortable with re-opening a vacant home. The site may also be suitable for reconfiguration into specialist care.”

The Heights Care Home is on the market with an asking price of £1,150,000. For furter deatils on the property, visit: https://www.christie.com/5771022/

1 . The Heights Specialist business property adviser, Christie & Co, has been instructed to sell the former care home, The Heights Care Home, in Chesterfiel Photo: Christie & Co Photo Sales