Former army engineer Rob Murray launches Ovenu Matlock

Rob Murray has launched oven valeting service, Ovenu Matlock

A former Royal Signals communications engineer has declared war on baked-on grime and grease with the launch of his new oven valeting business, Ovenu Matlock.

Rob Murray, who served his country for 13 years, spent the last decade as a project manager for a major mobile phone network. However, being on call 24/7 and working frequent nightshifts prompted him to rethink his career and seek a better work-life balance.

He said: “Having spent many years in the Army, I’m no stranger to keeping things spotlessly clean, from boots and kit through to equipment. So, restoring ovens to a near showroom perfection seemed like my perfect next mission!

“I also wanted my hard work to benefit myself and my family rather than an employer, and being my own boss gives me the control and flexibility I need to be able to spend more quality time with my wife and two teenage daughters.”

Rather than starting from scratch, the 50-year-old decided to invest in a franchise with Ovenu, which provided a trusted brand, proven business model, and strong ongoing support.

While Rob’s immediate focus is on building a loyal client base, his longer-term goal is to expand the business by taking on additional oven technicians and widening the area he serves.

Originally from Warwick, Rob joined the Royal Signals where he specialised in military communications, rising to the rank of senior NCO with postings in Kosovo, Bosnia, Norway, Cyprus, and Germany.

After leaving the military, he spent three years in Saudi Arabia as a mobile design engineer in telecoms, followed by two years in Queensland, Australia, as a senior engineer working on mobile communication sites.

He returned to the UK in 2014, settling in Matlock with his family. Away from work, he enjoys taking his Labrador on long hikes in the Peak District.

He added: “My time in the military and in telecoms has given me the discipline, focus, and drive to make this a success, and I’m really looking forward to meeting plenty of friendly faces along the way.”

Ovenu Matlock covers the DE4, DE45, and DE56 postcodes, including Matlock, Matlock Bath, Cromford, Bakewell, Wirksworth, Darley Dale, Crich, Belper, and surrounding areas.

Rik Hellewell, founder and managing director of Ovenu, said: “Rob has a fantastic track record which shows just how committed and dependable he is. With his technical skills and customer-first attitude, he has the attributes to make a real success of his new venture.”