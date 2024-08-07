Forkers donate defibrillator to Crich Tramway Village

Severn Trent’s contractors, Forkers, have donated a defibrillator to Crich Tramway Village, home of the National Tramway Museum, near Matlock, Derbyshire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gathering for the handover of the defibrillator were: Amanda Gillespie, Project Manager from Severn Trent, Ian Haywood, Managing Director from Forkers, Justin Boustouller, Forkers Framework Manager, and Scott Ellis, Forkers Site Manager who presented it to General Manager of Crich Tramway Village, Dr Mike Galer, and Robert Blincow, Engineering and Facilities Manager at Crich Tramway Village.

Forkers have been installing Severn Trent pipeline work around Crich in recent weeks.

Dr Mile Galer, said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amanda Gillespie, Ian Haywood, Dr Mike Galer, Scott Ellis, Justin Boustouller and Robert Blincow.

“We are very grateful to Severn Trent and Forkers for this defibrillator in case of any emergencies, which we have sited at our Admissions point where our visitors enter and leave the site. We hope that it will not be used, but we have trained first aiders on hand should it be necessary.”

Robert Blincow said:

“Defibrillators deliver an electric shock to re-organise the rhythm of the heart. Defibrillation within 3 to 5 minutes of cardiac arrest can produce survival rates as high as 50 to 70%. Each minute of delay to defibrillation reduces the probability of survival to hospital discharge by 10%.”

Ian Haywood, Managing Director of Forkers, stated that the defibrillator, box and installation amounted to a cost of around £2,000 and they were happy to supply it to Crich Tramway Village, which receives over 100,000 visitors a year.

For more information about Crich Tramway Village, visit: www.tramway.co.uk