Ford & Stanley celebrates further growth with head of sales promotion
The promotion recognises Ricky’s contribution to the ongoing success of the business area, which has gone from strength to strength as a recruitment partner to some of the most significant employers in the UK Transportation and Mobility industry. Ricky joined the company as Senior Recruitment Consultant in 2015, and with his extensive knowledge and network in the rail sector, has played a key role in the growth of Talentwise while receiving several promotions and nurturing an expanding team.
Of his promotion, Ricky said: “I am thrilled to be part of a fantastic, supportive team at Ford and Stanley. The team has established itself as a trusted and innovative force for skilled, blue-collar recruitment; I'm incredibly proud to see how we've grown. Thank you to all at Ford and Stanley for their continued support towards my career development and progression. Here's to the next step!”
He continued: “Our mission is to provide our candidates and clients with better workdays, which has been the cornerstone of our success as well as the dedication and hard work of the team.”
Ford & Stanley Chairman, Peter Schofield commented: “The Talentwise business area has not only grown to become a significant part of Ford & Stanley Group services, but also to be widely recognised as a dynamic talent partner of choice for some of the UK’s most progressive employers. Ricky has been instrumental in growing this unique service, to ensure our clients not only benefit from our expertise and experience in sourcing the best talent, but also from a fully comprehensive offering which gives access to pre-employment medical screening, industry-accredited training, onboarding support and occupational mental fitness support.”