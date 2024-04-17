Ford & Stanley celebrates further growth with head of sales promotion

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The promotion recognises Ricky’s contribution to the ongoing success of the business area, which has gone from strength to strength as a recruitment partner to some of the most significant employers in the UK Transportation and Mobility industry. Ricky joined the company as Senior Recruitment Consultant in 2015, and with his extensive knowledge and network in the rail sector, has played a key role in the growth of Talentwise while receiving several promotions and nurturing an expanding team.

Of his promotion, Ricky said: “I am thrilled to be part of a fantastic, supportive team at Ford and Stanley. The team has established itself as a trusted and innovative force for skilled, blue-collar recruitment; I'm incredibly proud to see how we've grown. Thank you to all at Ford and Stanley for their continued support towards my career development and progression. Here's to the next step!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He continued: “Our mission is to provide our candidates and clients with better workdays, which has been the cornerstone of our success as well as the dedication and hard work of the team.”

Ricky Wright, Head of Sales - Talentwise, Ford and Stanley