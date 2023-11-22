Derby-based talent specialist Ford & Stanley is celebrating a three-year contract win with leading tech and supply chain solutions provider Unipart Rail, part of Unipart Group, after being selected as its exclusive recruitment partner.

The agreement follows an initial period of working closely together throughout 2022, with intent to enter into a partnership agreement in 2023. Ford & Stanley will be responsible for the provision of permanent and contract recruitment services spanning white collar and executive search across all business disciplines over the next 24 – 36 months.

Wanda Elliott, Human Resource Director, Unipart Railsaid: “As part of a review of our recruitment processes within Unipart Rail, we were exploring new initiatives that would enable our business to secure a competitive advantage in a highly competitive recruitment and candidate market.

We wanted to move away from transactional recruitment with several suppliers to a long-term collaborative partnership and were looking for a recruitment partner with a strong track record of delivering successful recruitment partnerships, who understands and operates within our varied areas of expertise, and whose values are aligned with our own.

Dan Taylor, Ford & Stanley with Wanda Elliott, Unipart Rail

Our biggest asset is our people, so finding the right partner to provide us with the right people was essential to underpin our growth and to ensure we have the right capability to support our customers in improving the performance of their operations; positioning us as the Performance Improvement Partner for the rail industry

Ford & Stanley came forward with the most innovative, low maintenance, yet highly effective solutions; alongside a proven track record of successfully delivering major recruitment partnerships with similar sized ambitious businesses. With their independent yet synergetic 3 business verticals, specialising in Blue Collar, White Collar and Executive Search, they were able to provide us with a one stop, quality solution from shop floor to boardroom.

Ford & Stanley understand our business, represent us well in the market and are able to provide us with value beyond that of just finding great people. They are personable, pleasant to do business with and confident enough to consultant and challenge our business to be better, in the right way. This is why we have chosen to award them a three-year exclusive recruitment partnership agreement.”

Daniel Taylor, Director, Ford & Stanley Groupcommented: “Our partnership with Unipart Rail is based on a shared commitment to excellence and a multi-disciplinary approach. Together, we aim to deliver exceptional services and provide a range of modern recruitment solutions beyond sourcing top talent.”

After a successful initial 12 months of working together, developing relationships and learning we are delighted to be awarded the contract and are relishing the opportunity to build further on the successes already achieved”.

News of the contract follows the recent announcement of Ford & Stanley’s new five-year deal with Spanish firm and global leader in train manufacturing CAF, further extending its successful partnership.