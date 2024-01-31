On his move, Billy commented: “The progression into Executive Search is a natural next step in my career and will enable me to utilise my passion and expertise in digital and technology to support leaders of innovative organisations in building their executive leadership teams.”

Daniel Taylor, Director said: “Throughout Billy’s career at Ford and Stanley what became apparent was his communication, ability to consult and willingness to go above and beyond for clients and candidates. As an organisation, we pride ourselves on identifying and unlocking potential and allowing people to play to their strengths. We do this by providing opportunities to experience and explore working in different businesses within the group. Billy joining our Executive Search business provides real strength in depth, in addition to bringing expertise and knowledge of the tech and digital sectors, which has been an exceptional area of growth throughout 2023.”