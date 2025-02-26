Ford and Stanley announces strategic leadership promotions to drive further growth

The recruitment arm of Ford and Stanley Talent Services Group has announced the strategic promotion of four key team members to further bolster its leadership capabilities. The move is part of an overarching strategy to enhance service delivery and drive further business growth, amid a series of recent contract wins and strong growth during 2024.

Billy Jackson has been promoted from Managing Consultant to Principal Consultant with Ford & Stanley Executive Search after 3.5 years with the company. Tom Norton steps into his new role as Head of Executive Search following a successful tenure as Business Manager over the past 2.5 years.

Meanwhile, Paige Roome-Hanson moves from Senior Recruitment Consultant to Managing Consultant within Ford & Stanley Recruitment after three successful years with the company. Callum Wildes has also been promoted to Senior Recruitment Consultant (Interim and Contract opportunities), having been with the company for just over a year.

"Leadership isn't just about holding a title; it's about creating impact," said Sam Ford, the company’s Director of Recruitment. "By promoting these talented individuals who have consistently demonstrated excellence, we are investing not only in their potential but also driving our company's future forward.

Seated - L: Billy Jackson (Principal Consultant), R - Paige Roome-Hanson (Managing Consultant). Standing - L: Callum Wildes (Senior Recruitment Consultant) and R: Tom Norton (Head of Executive Search).

“We’re now living in a fast-paced world where adaptability is crucial. Our newly promoted team leaders bring both fresh perspectives and seasoned experience that will guide us through evolving market dynamics, as we seek innovative approaches in fulfilling our client needs across various sectors."

These promotions underscore Ford and Stanley’s commitment to nurturing internal talent while ensuring that its clients continue to receive unparalleled expertise in recruitment solutions tailored for complex, fast-changing industries throughout the UK and North America.