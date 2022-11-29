As part of the UK Careers Academy, Chesterfield-based GBS Apprenticeships are running an eight-week programme which is designed to help people between the ages of 16-18, gain experience within a working environment, develop their skills within new areas and essentially prepare them for work.

It consists of hands-on learning delivered by industry experts, a three week work placement and an apprenticeship interview at the end of the programme.

The programme is delivered face-to-face at Chesterfield FC and covers personal development including topics such as CV writing, building an online profile, presentation tips and tricks, interview techniques and job hunting support.

The course includes 70 hours of work experience

Other areas covered on the course include sales, including learning about sales and recruitment, customer service, developing the digital skills needed for work and safeguarding; marketing and social media skills, including content creation, website building, digital advertising, as well as cyber security and cyber threats.

Those taking part will also get free breakfast and lunch provided, plus there are free match tickets to watch Chesterfield FC. In addition, trainees will get money back on their travel expenses. To find out more and to enrol onto the programme, email gbsapprenticeships.co.uk, call 01246 925923 or visit the website: [email protected]

