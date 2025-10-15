Food wholesaler set to move to new Branston HQ - thanks to Derby commercial property consultants

Chris Morgan, left, and Chris Wright at OMEETO

Family-run food wholesaler, Waterside Food Services, is set to relocate to new 32,500 sq ft headquarters in Branston.

The move will be completed towards the end of the year and follows a period of growth for the Staffordshire-based food business.

The new facility called Unit 4 Premier Park on Lichfield Road in Branston, means the Morgan family will now run their entire business under one roof – something the owner has wanted to do for some time.

Chris Morgan, managing director of Waterside Food Services, said the move was strategic and would enable the business to keep supplying high-quality products across the region.

He said: “Right now, Waterside Food Services operates across three separate sites and I want to bring everything and everyone together.

“This is a huge operation as we close sites and gradually moved into Unit 4 Premier Park – but it is an extremely exciting time for us.

“All the staff are looking forward to being in one, larger unit and I know this will benefit us all and enable the business to grow and develop.”

The deal for Waterside Food Services was secured by commercial property consultants, OMEETO, which is based on Pride Park, and Salloway Burton.

Chris Wright, OMEETO director, said: “This deal has been superb and I know this new unit in Branston paves the way for future expansion and growth for Chris and his team at Waterside Food Services.

“This site is a premium location for warehousing and distribution due to its location and we were delighted to secure this deal. We wish Waterside Food Services all the best as it moved into their new HQ.”

Waterside Food Services is an independent, family-run food wholesaler which focuses on great customer service and high-quality products.

Founded in 2015 in Staffordshire by two generations of the Morgan family, Waterside Food Services boasts over 150 years of collective experience in the food wholesale sector.

What started as a single van operation has now expanded to a fleet of ten multi-temperature vehicles, and a wide product range for customers.

Waterside Food Services offers a variety of wholesale food across categories such as frozen, chilled, ambient, beverages, disposables, cleaning, and kitchen equipment.

As a trusted food supplier and food distributors, Chris and the team serve diverse sectors including pubs, schools, theme parks, care homes, hotels, restaurants, dark kitchens, garden centres, and cafes.

Chris Morgan said: “It was great working with the team at OMEETO, and Chris was instrumental in helping us to secure the letting on this new site on Litchfield Road in Branston.

“When we move in, we will be superbly position on the A38, in a unit that will give us all the space we need. The yard is a perfect size and it is fenced and gated, which is perfect for us.

“Now the hard work starts as prepare to get moved in and making the building our business base.”

Matthew Wrigley of PMW Properties is delighted to welcome Waterside Foods to its property in Branston.

He said: “The expansion of Waterside Foods reflects the strength and growth of the local business and this is great to see and we are proud to provide a space that supports their continued success. As landlords, it is rewarding to see our property contribute to the development of such a dynamic business and I hope the relationship is a long last successful one.”

Phil Randle, Partner at Salloway, Burton commented: “It is great to see Waterside select Premier Park as their new headquarters and a base for their expanding business.”