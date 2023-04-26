News you can trust since 1855
Food hygiene scores: Derbyshire's worst rated restaurants, takeaways and pubs

Pictured here are the pubs, cafes, restaurants and takeaways in Derbyshire which received the lowest hygiene ratings from the Food Standards Agency.

By Oliver McManus
Published 26th Apr 2023, 15:26 BST
Updated 26th Apr 2023, 15:49 BST

Business across the country are rated by the FSA on the standard of food hygiene on the date of the inspection by the local authority.

The scheme gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0 which is displayed at their premises and online so you can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.

The FSA defines the scores as follows but warns they provide only a ‘snapshot’ of general business practices:

Pictured here are the worst rated pubs, cafes, restaurants and takeaways in Chesterfield and the surrounding districts. All ratings taken from scoresonthedoors.co.uk and correct as of April 25 2023.

On High Street, Staveley: rated 0 by Chesterfield Borough Council

1. Peking Palace

On High Street, Staveley: rated 0 by Chesterfield Borough Council Photo: Google Maps

On Breach Road, Heanor: rated 0 out of 5 by Amber Valley Borough Council

2. Happy Hill Chinese

On Breach Road, Heanor: rated 0 out of 5 by Amber Valley Borough Council Photo: Google Maps

On Dale Road, Matlock: rated 0 out of 5 by Derbyshire Dales District Council

3. Star Pizza

On Dale Road, Matlock: rated 0 out of 5 by Derbyshire Dales District Council Photo: Google Maps

On Chesterfield Road, Dronfield: rated 0 out of 5 by North East Derbyshire District Council

4. Simply Chinese

On Chesterfield Road, Dronfield: rated 0 out of 5 by North East Derbyshire District Council Photo: Google Maps

