Food hygiene scores: Derbyshire's worst rated restaurants, takeaways and pubs

Pictured here are the pubs, cafes, restaurants and takeaways in Derbyshire which received the lowest hygiene ratings from the Food Standards Agency.

Business across the country are rated by the FSA on the standard of food hygiene on the date of the inspection by the local authority.

The scheme gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0 which is displayed at their premises and online so you can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.

The FSA defines the scores as follows but warns they provide only a ‘snapshot’ of general business practices:

Pictured here are the worst rated pubs, cafes, restaurants and takeaways in Chesterfield and the surrounding districts. All ratings taken from scoresonthedoors.co.uk and correct as of April 25 2023.

Peking Palace On High Street, Staveley: rated 0 by Chesterfield Borough Council Photo: Google Maps

Happy Hill Chinese On Breach Road, Heanor: rated 0 out of 5 by Amber Valley Borough Council Photo: Google Maps

Star Pizza On Dale Road, Matlock: rated 0 out of 5 by Derbyshire Dales District Council Photo: Google Maps

Simply Chinese On Chesterfield Road, Dronfield: rated 0 out of 5 by North East Derbyshire District Council Photo: Google Maps