Food hygiene ratings handed to 13 Derbyshire Dales establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 13 of Derbyshire Dales’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to nine restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Prestons Garage at Derby Road, Ashbourne, Derbyshire; rated on December 13
• Rated 5: Mad Hatter at 34 Crown Square, Matlock, Derbyshire; rated on December 9
• Rated 5: Stones Restaurant at 1c Dale Road, Matlock, Derbyshire; rated on December 9
• Rated 5: Habib's Cromford Fish Bar at 25 Market Place, Cromford, Derbyshire; rated on December 2
• Rated 5: The Riverside Restaurant at South Parade, Matlock Bath, Derbyshire; rated on November 30
• Rated 5: Runway Cafe at Blenheim Road, Airfield Industrial Estate, Ashbourne, Derbyshire; rated on October 20
• Rated 4: The Garden Room Caf at 8-10 Causeway Lane, Matlock, Derbyshire; rated on November 10
• Rated 1: Spice Restaurant at 129 Dale Road, Matlock, Derbyshire; rated on November 25
• Rated 1: Rose Cottage at 124-126 North Parade, Matlock Bath, Derbyshire; rated on November 10
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Druid Inn at Main Street, Birchover, Derbyshire; rated on December 9
• Rated 5: White Swan at 15 Market Place, Ashbourne, Derbyshire; rated on December 1
• Rated 5: Shoulder Of Mutton at Moor Lane, Osmaston, Derbyshire; rated on October 20
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 0: Wirksworth Fish Bar at 19 Market Place, Wirksworth, Derbyshire; rated on November 10