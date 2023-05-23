The following ratings have been given to six restaurants, cafes or canteens: Rated 5: Balcony Cafe - University of Derby at Devonshire Road, Buxton, Derbyshire; rated on May 18; Rated 5: Caffe Nero at 20-22 Spring Gardens, Buxton, Derbyshire; rated on May 18; Rated 5: The Refreshment Room at Millers Dale, Buxton; rated on May 17; Rated 5: Cookies & kreme at 149 High Street West, Glossop, Derbyshire; rated on May 11; Rated 5: Peveril Tearooms at Castle Street, Castleton, Hope Valley; rated on May 11; Rated 5: and The Penny Pot Cafe at Edale, Hope Valley; rated on May 3

And two ratings have been handed to pubs in the area: Rated 5: Kings Head at Market Place, Buxton, Derbyshire; rated on May 17 and Rated 5: Bulls Head Hotel at Cross Street, Castleton, Hope Valley; rated on May 11.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition, the takeaway at Buxton Raceway Ltd, at Dale Head Road, Brandside, Buxton has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene. They achieved the score after assessment on April 13, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

New ratings have been issued to local pubs and cafes

The food hygiene rating reflects the standards of food hygiene found on the date of the inspection by the local authority. The food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality.