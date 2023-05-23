News you can trust since 1855
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to eight of High Peak’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 23rd May 2023, 10:51 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd May 2023, 10:51 BST

The following ratings have been given to six restaurants, cafes or canteens: Rated 5: Balcony Cafe - University of Derby at Devonshire Road, Buxton, Derbyshire; rated on May 18; Rated 5: Caffe Nero at 20-22 Spring Gardens, Buxton, Derbyshire; rated on May 18; Rated 5: The Refreshment Room at Millers Dale, Buxton; rated on May 17; Rated 5: Cookies & kreme at 149 High Street West, Glossop, Derbyshire; rated on May 11; Rated 5: Peveril Tearooms at Castle Street, Castleton, Hope Valley; rated on May 11; Rated 5: and The Penny Pot Cafe at Edale, Hope Valley; rated on May 3

And two ratings have been handed to pubs in the area: Rated 5: Kings Head at Market Place, Buxton, Derbyshire; rated on May 17 and Rated 5: Bulls Head Hotel at Cross Street, Castleton, Hope Valley; rated on May 11.

In addition, the takeaway at Buxton Raceway Ltd, at Dale Head Road, Brandside, Buxton has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene. They achieved the score after assessment on April 13, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

The food hygiene rating reflects the standards of food hygiene found on the date of the inspection by the local authority. The food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality.

The information on businesses is held on behalf of local authorities in England, Northern Ireland, Wales and Scotland.

