Fluency announces sponsorship of the Chesterfield FC Community Awards

Fluency Business Group

Fluency, a leading global consultancy specialising in driving growth within the advanced engineering and materials sectors, is proud to announce its sponsorship of the Chesterfield FC Community Awards, set to take place on the 7th of June 2025. Partnering with Chesterfield FC for this exciting event reflects Fluency’s dedication to supporting local heroes and driving positive change within the Chesterfield community.

The Chesterfield FC Community Awards, organised by the club, aim to celebrate the incredible individuals who embody the spirit of Chesterfield both on and off the pitch. The awards highlight contributions to community-building, sportsmanship, and the unwavering passion of Chesterfield FC fans, players, and supporters who make a meaningful impact. With nominations open, everyone is encouraged to share stories of extraordinary individuals whose efforts improve lives, inspire others, and strengthen Chesterfield as a whole.

Since its founding in 2017, Fluency has become a global force in facilitating innovation and growth, offering services spanning strategic planning, tactical marketing, recruitment, and event management. With its four business units—Fluency Exchange, Fluency Marketing, Fluency Events, and Fluency People—Fluency bridges the gap between technical excellence and market potential, helping organisations achieve sustainable success. This partnership with Chesterfield FC represents Fluency’s commitment to connecting with communities and supporting initiatives that create lasting, positive impact.

“Chesterfield FC has always been more than just a football team; it’s the heart of the community, uniting people and inspiring change,” said Gemma Hardy, Managing Director of Fluency. “We are delighted to support the Chesterfield FC Community Awards, celebrating the incredible contributions of fans, players, and supporters who go above and beyond to make Chesterfield a better place. Together with the club, we hope to amplify their efforts and recognise the remarkable achievements of these community champions.”

“We’re thrilled to have Fluency on board as a sponsor for the Chesterfield FC Community Awards,” said Alison Ollerenshaw, Field Sales Account Manager at Chesterfield Football Club. “Fluency’s support means a great deal, not just to the club, but to the individuals and groups we’ll be celebrating on the night. It’s fantastic to partner with a company that shares our passion for recognising people across the area who go above and beyond to make a real difference in our community.”

By sponsoring the Chesterfield FC Community Awards, Fluency underscores its belief in the power of teamwork, collaboration, and innovation—values that resonate both on the football field and in the wider world. This partnership exemplifies how businesses and clubs can work together to build a stronger, more connected community.