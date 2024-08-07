Five years on the trot supporting the Old Goats Grumble

Local housebuilder Harron Homes is proudly supporting the upcoming Old Goats Grumble festival, which is set to take place in Denby, Derbyshire, close to Harron's charming development, Shipley Lakeside. This is the fifth year running that Harron Homes has supported the festival, and the tenth year overall that the festival has taken place.

The beer and music festival, organised by the League of Zeal motorcycle club, will take place on the weekend of August 23rd -24th.

All proceeds generated during the event will be donated to the registered charity, Lauren's Legacy.

The charity’s namesake, Lauren Elliott, was the inspiration behind the Old Goats Grumble festival. A devoted attendee for many years, Lauren tragically passed away due to cancer in June 2019, but her spirit continues to inspire the annual festival, which serves as a heart-warming tribute to her legacy of spreading joy and helping those in need.

4Z7A7812 The Old Goats Grumble will feature an array of live bands

Lauren was renowned for her imaginative cocktail creations, which friends and fellow festival goers queued up to try at the festival bar. Alongside her skills as a mixologist and her passion for music, Lauren dedicated herself to fundraising for those in need, managing to raise over £90,000 for the Teenage Cancer Trust.

Charity events like the Old Goats Grumble festival help fund Lauren’s mission to fulfil the wishes of those teenagers and young adults going through cancer treatment. The Lauren’s Legacy charity helps many of these wishes come true, whether in the form of a memorable family holiday, coveted concert tickets, or seats at a major sporting event. More recently, Lauren’s Legacy has acquired a holiday home at Ashbourne Heights Holiday Park in the Peak District, allowing families going through cancer treatment a chance to have a free stay for long weekends where they can enjoy beautiful scenery and the comforts of a luxury property.

Live music will take centre stage at the festival, featuring both local talents and various tribute acts across diverse genres.

Harron Homes’ sponsorship will help the festival finance its main marquee, its food service, its stages, its first aid teams, and the tribute act Johnny2bad, the world’s foremost UB40 tribute band, endorsed by the original band’s lead singer Ali Campbell himself.

The Denby-based festival is only a short distance from Harron Homes' Shipley Lakeside development, a stunning collection of elegant two, three four and five-bedroom homes situated on the grounds of the former American Adventure theme park. Nestled amidst a picturesque lakeside backdrop, the development also has 700 acres of beautiful woodlands to explore, with numerous amenities and excellent schools only a stone’s throw away in the nearby villages of Shipley and Heanor. Equipped with all the perks of rural living, the development is also ideally situated for commuters, providing direct routes to Mansfield, Nottingham and Derby.

Lee Kilby, Construction Director for Harron Homes North Midlands, said, “We’re delighted to be supporting a festival that year after year proves itself such a hit with attendees, and Lauren's Legacy does tremendous work as a charity.

“Supporting our local community is a key part of our ethos as a housebuilder. We’re committed to investing in regeneration projects close to our developments, and we are dedicated to supporting community charity projects such as this one."

For more information on the Old Goats Grumble festival and to purchase tickets, please visit: oldgoatsgrumble.com/.

For more information on the Shipley Lakeside development or to book an appointment call the sales office on 01773 430001 or visit the Harron website www.harronhomes.com/find-a-home/derbyshire/shipley-lakeside/.