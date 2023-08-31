We’ve been for a look inside north Derbyshire’s newest pub – the Byron Tap – which opened its doors to customers this month.

Chris Christopher, a Bolsover resident, has spent months turning vacant premises on Station Road in Bolsover into the Byron Tap – and customers have been able to enjoy its offerings after it launched this month.

He said: “I’m Bolsover born and bred – I know the town a lot and I thought it was something that Bolsover would benefit from, and that people would appreciate. It’s something that I’m quite passionate about.

“There used to be a brickworks in Bolsover called the Bolsover Brickworks, and they used to make Byron bricks. That’s the connection to Bolsover. I’m going to have a little story up explaining why that’s the name.

“I’m keen on having that connection, so people can see and talk about it. It’s all part of the little social pub that I want to generate in there.”

Chris added that a range of drinks would be on offer – and that he hoped to cater for everyone who might want to visit the micropub.

“There’ll be some craft beers and some mainstream beers, with wines and gins as well. There’ll be something for everybody, I don’t want to single anyone out. I want to make it for everybody and I want everyone to come and visit.”

