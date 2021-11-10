First look inside Chesterfield's new BBQ restaurant

Gingerz BBQ, Chatsworth Road’s newest restaurant, offers a lunchtime and evening menu of barbecue food including chicken wings, ribs, burgers and hotdogs and loaded fries.
The restaurant hosted a launch party and was officially opened by Dr Dan Shaw, who works in the oncology department at Chesterfield Royal Hospital.
Owner Jon Evans said: “It’s all barbecue comfort food. We want it to be a happy and lively place.”
