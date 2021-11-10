Jon Evans' daughters Brooke Herring

First look inside Chesterfield's new BBQ restaurant

A new family-run restaurant in Chesterfield is welcoming their first customers through the doors.

By Julia Rodgerson
Wednesday, 10th November 2021, 12:28 pm

Gingerz BBQ, Chatsworth Road’s newest restaurant, offers a lunchtime and evening menu of barbecue food including chicken wings, ribs, burgers and hotdogs and loaded fries.

The restaurant hosted a launch party and was officially opened by Dr Dan Shaw, who works in the oncology department at Chesterfield Royal Hospital.

READ MORE:

https://www.derbyshiretimes.co.uk/news/people/boss-of-new-chesterfield-restaurant-is-happy-that-terminally-ill-brother-lives-to-see-their-dream-come-true-3442502

Owner Jon Evans said: “It’s all barbecue comfort food. We want it to be a happy and lively place.”

1. First look

Jon Evans said it had always been a dream to run his own business

Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales

2. Gingerz BBQ

The business includes a deli offering bbq takeaway cobs

Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales

3. Gingerz BBQ

The colourful new seating area

Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales

4. Gingerz BBQ

The restaurant is on Chatsworth Road

Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
ChesterfieldChesterfield Royal Hospital
Next Page
Page 1 of 3