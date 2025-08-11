First images revealed of the refurbished King's Corner pub

The King’s Corner in Oakwood, Derby has become one of the first Marston’s pubs to reopen as a ‘Woodie’s’, with a new family-focused offer to provide shared good times for all the family.

An exciting refurbishment has seen the much-loved community pub transformed with a new bar and designated dining areas for locals and new guests to enjoy a relaxed drink or meal, as well as new furniture and cosy décor, to make customers feel at home.

The much-loved community pub also now features Woodie’s Den, a magical woodland-themed area where kids will be able to let their imaginations run wild, with games, activities, and special events. Kid’s discos will be held in Woodie’s Den every Friday night from 4-6pm, with craft sessions also taking place every Saturday from 12-2pm.

When the sun is shining, children can explore the garden and let loose in the outdoor play area, while their parents relax nearby with a meal or drink in hand.

The King’s Corner reopened its doors last week, with pub regular, 95-year-old Dennis Dean joining General Manager Phil Brown in pouring the first pint. Dennis, a war veteran, has set up youth groups in the local area and first visited the pub when it opened in 1993.

Also in attendance was members of local community group, Dementia Friends Oakwood, who cut a ceremonial ribbon outside the pub, officially opening its doors.

To ensure that locals could feel part of the fabric of Woodie’s from the outset, The King’s Corner offered local guests a ‘Pint For Your Past’ - giving away free pints in exchange for local stories and memories of the pub, which featured on a memory wall over the opening weekend.

Alongside a menu of pub classics, The King’s Corner will serve Marston’s award-winning kids’ menu and is home to the fantastical Woodie’s Sweet Factory, a self-serve bar where kids can swap magic tokens for treats to top their Woodie’s Sweet Factory Sundae. The King’s Corner is also offering a ‘Kids Eat for £1’ deal on Monday-Friday throughout the summer holidays, with kids also able to eat for free every Wednesday, giving families affordable options for enjoying a meal out during the school holidays.

Phil Brown, General Manager at The King’s Corner, said:“We’re so excited to be able to welcome all of our locals back to The King’s Corner, in fact lots of them have popped in this week already and celebrations continued over the weekend. It was an honor to be joined by both Dennis and members of Dementia Friends Oakwood for our official opening and we want to encourage as many people to come and see what we’ve done to the place as possible, the more the merrier!”