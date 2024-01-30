Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The event held on the airport site brought 180 attendees representing more than 100 small and medium sized local businesses together with 18 major buyers, including EMA’s parent company Manchester Airport Group. More than 600 meetings were held across the day, proving the opportunity to create new business partnerships and open the door for local firms to enter the significant supply chain surrounding airport operations as well with as non-airport-related clients.

EMA’s Managing Director Steve Griffiths, who opened the event, said: “I was delighted to welcome many local businesses to our inaugural Meet the Buyers event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The buyers who attended have a combined purchasing power worth millions of pounds in potential new sales and contracts and business opportunities for local and regional companies. We have recently embarked on a five-year, £120m investment programme so the event presented a great opportunity for local businesses to be a part of that.

EMA's MD Steve Griffiths and Umi's Chief Commerical Officer Suzanne McCreedy at the event

“East Midlands Airport and our unrivalled cargo operations contribute significantly to the local economy and create a vital supply chain. We are therefore geographically and strategically in a good position to host an event of this kind to help local and regional companies win new business, and I hope it will become the region’s leading procurement event.”

Suzanne McCreedy, Chief Commercial Officer of Umi – who organised the event on EMA’s behalf - said: “The first ever Meet the Buyer event at East Midlands Airport was a real catalyst for making it easier for local SMEs to connect with major buyers in the region. More than 600 pre-matched appointments were held, generating millions of pounds worth of opportunities which will go to directly support local businesses and the economy.

“The event couldn't have been at a better time, as the airport announced a £120m investment programme over the next five years, with an extensive range of improvements to passenger facilities, security arrangements, airfield equipment and other aspects of airport operation underway or in the pipeline.