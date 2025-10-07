First-ever digital bootcamp is a full house as Midlands marketers rush to upskill

A Derby training provider’s new Government-funded digital marketing bootcamp has kicked off with a full house as learners get up to speed with the fast-changing online landscape.

The Marketing and Leadership Academy (TMLA) has begun the 12-week run of the brand intensive new course, which is part-funded by the Department of Education and has attracted both established marketers and newcomers to the industry.

It is the first bootcamp of its kind to be held in the city and covers a wide range of topics, including branding, website optimisation, PPC and content marketing.

And it covers the very latest developments in the ways in which marketers are harnessing AI to understand and develop their target audiences, as well as using data to underpin their campaigns.

Course leader Claire McDonald, of Derbyshire training provider TMLA, delivers a lecture as part of its new Government-funded digital marketing bootcamp.

Course leader Claire McDonald said: “We’ve got a real mixture of learners on our bootcamp, which is full, thanks to the need for local marketers to upskill or stay right on top of their knowledge.

“Digital marketing technology changes incredibly quickly and what was cutting-edge last year has become everyday practice, so it’s very encouraging to see people investing in training.

“Inevitably, we’ve had some great feedback on how much people appreciated learning about how to use AI, especially in terms of identifying and developing their audience.”

The course is due to end in December, with participants then being offered the opportunity to sit the Chartered Institute of Marketing (CIM) Level 4 Content Marketing module exam, earning a recognised qualification in content marketing.

TMLA is unique in the Midlands because it is owned and run by a marketing agency, MacMartin, and is accredited by the Chartered Institute of Marketing (CIM).

It currently offers a Level 4 CIM Certificate in Professional & Digital Marketing and a Level 6 CIM Diploma in Professional & Digital Marketing, as well as the Digital Marketing Skills Bootcamp, which has another intake in January.

MacMartin, based in Derby, specialises in creating science-backed behaviour change campaigns for a diverse range of clients in both the public and private sectors, including police forces and local authorities.