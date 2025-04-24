First Enterprise celebrates £13m milestone in supporting Midlands small businesses in 2024/25

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

First Enterprise, a prominent Community Development Finance Institution (CDFI), proudly announces a significant milestone, having disbursed £13 million in loans during the financial year ending 31 March 2025. This achievement underscores the organisation's commitment to supporting small businesses and fostering economic development across the Midlands region.

Success Stories: Transforming businesses with First Enterprise’s support

Some of the businesses First Enterprise has funded include:

Woodleigh Healthcare – A care services provider based in Leicester. With a loan of £150,000 from the Midlands Engine Investment Fund II and Regional Growth Fund, Woodleigh was able to expand and manage cash flow, enabling the company to sustain its skilled workforce and open a third site in Nottinghamshire.

Comfa– A family-run business pioneering sensory-friendly clothing in Derbyshire, which secured a £100,000 loan through the Midlands Engine Investment Fund II. The loan supported Comfa’s next phase, including the production of an increasing amount of flagship Fidget-Ts, development of sizes and options, enhanced marketing, and working capital.

Westwood Estate Planning – A personalised estate planning business in Lincolnshire, which received a £8000 loan through the Start Up Loans programme. The funding helped the business build significant brand awareness and the overall importance of estate planning through seminars, newsletters, and partnerships with financial advisors.

First Enterprise's Senior Management Team

These success stories highlight the direct impact that First Enterprise’s funding has had on local businesses, enabling them to scale, innovate, and create jobs in the Midlands.

Hassan Ahmed, Executive Chairman of First Enterprise, commented:

"Reaching this £13 million milestone is a significant achievement, but what truly drives us at First Enterprise is the impact we have on underserved communities across the Midlands.

“By providing accessible finance to small businesses that might otherwise struggle to secure funding, we’re helping to create jobs, support local economies, and foster long-term, sustainable growth. We are committed to empowering entrepreneurs who are driving change and innovation in communities that need it most."

Daniel Carrico, Executive Director of First Enterprise, commented:

"This £13 million milestone reflects the growing recognition of the need for accessible finance in the small business sector. The funding landscape is evolving, and as a Community Development Finance Institution, First Enterprise is proud to play a key role in bridging the gap for businesses that may not have access to traditional lending sources.

“By working closely with partners like the British Business Bank and regional initiatives, we’re helping to create a more inclusive, resilient economy that benefits everyone."

Danielle Davis, Deputy Director of First Enterprise, commented:

"At First Enterprise, our growth is driven not only by the funding we provide but also by the strong relationships we build with our clients and partners. By working with key partners and supporting our team, we ensure that we are consistently delivering impactful solutions that enable small businesses to thrive and create lasting opportunities within their communities.

“By fostering these connections and continuously refining our approach, we’re able to make a real difference in the lives of entrepreneurs across the Midlands."

Looking ahead, First Enterprise remains committed to expanding its support for small businesses across the UK, helping them unlock their full potential. With a strong focus on inclusive lending, the organisation is poised to continue driving positive change and creating opportunities for underserved communities.