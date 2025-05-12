First customer connected in Derbyshire South

Connect Fibre Reps

South Derbyshire’s first Connect Fibre customer is now LIVE and the full fibre revolution is well underway! We’re excited to announce that our full fibre broadband is now up and running in South Derbyshire – and our very first customers are officially connected!

We have now brought blazing-fast, full fibre connectivity to South Derbyshire, with Rowland Keable being one of the first to experience our game changing broadband. It’s a key step forward as we continue to grow our network across the region.

A warm welcome to Rowland, who will now be enjoying flawless connectivity with Connect Fibre.

Connect Fibre bringing our full fibre broadband to areas such as South Derbyshire is a part of the UK government’s flagship initiative, Project Gigabit. The aim is to deliver lightning-fast, reliable full fibre broadband to areas that would otherwise be left behind. By targeting homes and businesses not included in commercial broadband plans, the programme ensures that even the most remote communities are no longer held back by poor connectivity. It’s a key part of the government’s strategy to boost economic growth, supporting thousands of high-skilled, well-paid jobs while unlocking opportunities for innovation and entrepreneurship across the country.

Rowland ready to enjoy his full fibre broadband with Connect Fibre!

From enabling small businesses to thrive anywhere in the UK, to making everyday tasks like shopping, banking and accessing public services smoother and faster, Project Gigabit is helping to break down digital barriers and bring cutting edge technology to everyone, wherever they live or work. And Connect Fibre is delighted to be brining this movement to South Derbyshire!

Want to follow in Rowland footsteps and make the switch to Connect Fibre? Visit www.connectfibre.co.uk