Destination Chesterfield is calling upon local companies to get involved in the successful Made in Chesterfield scheme, which enables school pupils to get an up-close and personal look at what a career in these key sectors can offer.

The annual campaign, which will run during November and December 2023, is now in its ninth year. It aims to help reduce the skills gap in some of the town’s most valuable industries, to ensure local people and businesses can continue to thrive in the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Made in Chesterfield is organised by Destination Chesterfield, alongside Direct Education Business Partnership, and supported by Chesterfield College Group, Chesterfield Borough Council, Derbyshire North Careers Hub, MSE Hiller, United Cast Bar Ltd and NatWest.

Made in Chesterfield - Students visit CBE+

Through the project, thousands of young people have had the chance to explore the wide range of rewarding careers available in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Maths) sectors. Since the campaign’s inception in 2014, more than 3,500 young people from schools have spent time in the area’s manufacturing, engineering, and construction businesses.

Headline sponsor of the project, Chesterfield College Group has also seen an increase in the number of students getting involved in STEM-related subjects since the launch of the campaign.

Julie Richards, CEO of Chesterfield College Group commented: “Having supported Made in Chesterfield consistently over the past few years I’ve seen the real impact the initiative has for the next generation engineering and construction workforce.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As we position ourselves as a reliable conduit between student and employer to enable the opportunities and inspiration for successful future careers, supporting this initiative is something we feel passionate about.

Made in Chesterfield - Students visit Aztec Oils

“With work on our new cutting-edge Engineering, Manufacturing and Science Centre due to commence this year and our involvement with hugely impactful programmes such as the Staveley Construction Skills Hub, Made in Chesterfield further solidifies our commitment to ensuring the young people we serve have access to the very best opportunities in their chosen engineering and/or construction career.”

Ivan Fomin, Director at MSE Hiller and Destination Chesterfield Board Member said: “There is no doubt that we are experiencing a skills gap in manufacturing, caused by an ageing workforce. Therefore, it has never been more important to generate the future pipeline of talent to ensure our local manufacturing and engineering firms can continue to grow.

“Being able to offer these tours and interact with young people on a face-to-face basis provides them with an invaluable insight into the exciting potential and scope for growth that a career in STEM can offer.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Tricia Gilby, Leader of Chesterfield Borough Council and Cabinet Member for Economic Growth commented: “Made in Chesterfield is a fantastic programme that create an opportunity for businesses to interact with young people and help them to make informed choices about their future.

Made in Chesterfield - Students visit Aztec Oils

“We’re proud to support this programme because helping young people find the right path for them guarantees that they can have a great career in our borough but it also helps employers ensure that the future workforce is developing the skills that they will need.

“Together this will help improve the quality of life for residents whilst also creating a thriving local economy with opportunities for everyone.”

Clare Talati, CEO of Direct Education Business Partnership (DEBP) added: “DEBP are pleased to be able to continue supporting the Made in Chesterfield initiative; enabling space for employers and young people to come together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Made in Chesterfield provides meaningful experiences for learners to increase their awareness of local opportunities, and for employers to showcase their businesses and meet potential future employees".

Made in Chesterfield - Students visit Aztec Oils

To find out more about how your business can get involved with Made in Chesterfield, please visit https://www.chesterfield.co.uk/made/ or contact Direct Education Business Partnership at [email protected].