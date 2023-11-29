Fire Fighters charity supported by Amazon in Chesterfield

Amazon in Chesterfield has made a £1,000 donation to The Fire Fighters Charity, which provides health and wellbeing services to the fire services community.

The charity will use the donation directly towards supporting their work, helping the UK’s fire services community to live happier and healthier.

Alex Green, a Workforce Staffing Specialist at Amazon in Chesterfield, said:

“The Fire Fighters Charity recognises the dedication and hard work of the fire service community. The support the charity offers is invaluable to the mental and physical wellbeing of fire fighters and it’s great to see Amazon donating to such a worthy cause.”

Charlotte Smith, Community Fundraiser at The Fire Fighters Charity, added:

“Thank you to everyone at Amazon in Chesterfield for this donation, which will go directly towards supporting more individuals in our fire services community to live happier and healthier.”

The donation to The Fire Fighters Charity was made as part of Amazon’s programme to support the communities in and around its operating locations across the UK.

Community donations and employee volunteering are just two of the ways Amazon supports the communities in and around its operating locations across the UK. Amazon provides students, teachers and parents with free computer science and STEM education programmes through Amazon Future Engineer and has teamed up with charity partner Magic Breakfast to deliver more than seven million healthy breakfasts to children at risk of hunger in disadvantaged areas of the country.

Earlier this year, Amazon partnered with Comic Relief to become the official home of the Red Nose. Amazon employees across the UK hosted fundraising activities and together with their customers and partners, raised £2.7 million to support those going through the toughest time of their lives.