Colleagues at the Amazon fulfilment centre in Chesterfield are sharing festive cheer with activities, games and giveaways in the run up to the festive season.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Colleagues at the Amazon fulfilment centre in Chesterfield are sharing festive cheer with activities, games and giveaways in the run up to the festive season.

Festive food offerings, Christmas jumper days and holiday season prizes are just some of the happenings at the site throughout December as the team gears up for Christmas. The team from the Chesterfield fulfilment centre also were visited by reindeers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kris Hammond, Site Leader at the fulfilment centre in Chesterfield, spoke on the festivities, saying: “Every year we look forward to celebrating the holiday season together with fun, games and laughter. We know how important Amazon is to customers all over the UK at this time of year, and our spirits are high as we deliver smiles to those customers and to each other at the end of another year.”

Festive fun shared at Amazon in Chesterfield