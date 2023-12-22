Festive fun shared at Amazon in Chesterfield
and live on Freeview channel 276
Colleagues at the Amazon fulfilment centre in Chesterfield are sharing festive cheer with activities, games and giveaways in the run up to the festive season.
Festive food offerings, Christmas jumper days and holiday season prizes are just some of the happenings at the site throughout December as the team gears up for Christmas. The team from the Chesterfield fulfilment centre also were visited by reindeers.
Kris Hammond, Site Leader at the fulfilment centre in Chesterfield, spoke on the festivities, saying: “Every year we look forward to celebrating the holiday season together with fun, games and laughter. We know how important Amazon is to customers all over the UK at this time of year, and our spirits are high as we deliver smiles to those customers and to each other at the end of another year.”
Dan Burke, an employee from Amazon in Chesterfield took part in the celebrations on site. He added: “We have a lot of fun as a team throughout December as we make our workplace joyful, festive and ready for the Christmas rush. It’s one of my highlights of the year every year.”