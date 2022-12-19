News you can trust since 1855
Fancy a bite to eat? Try Chesterfield Eats - new service offering takeaways straight to your door

A new service offering takeaways straight to your door has started in Chesterfield, hoping to save local businesses and customers money.

By James Salt
5 minutes ago - 2 min read
Updated 19th Dec 2022, 10:54am
A selection of the takeaways available Chesterfield Eats, including - Oh Crumbs, North Sea Fish Bar, Best Kebab, and HP Deli.
The number of apps offering home delivery for a wide selection of Chesterfield takeaways has grown over the past few years, especially during lockdown, but a new app called ‘Chesterfield Eats’ hopes to offer a more local service where the takeaways don’t have to shell out as much on fees.

Jonathan Heald, 38, who currently lives in Rotherham has over 15 years experience in software development and developed the app ‘Chesterfield Eats’, “with the aim of offering lower fees to local businesses and giving a local, friendly contact for businesses” he tells us.

Chesterfield Eats hopes to take on the likes of JustEat, UberEats and Deliveroo, and it currently has a wide selection of takeaways on offer - from breakfast foods, kebabs, pizzas to American sweets.

The list of available takeaways currently includes the likes of – Big Burger Bar, Big Brother Pizza, HP Deli, Oh Crumbs, Lotties Sandwich Bar, North Sea Fish Bar, El Cafe Verde, JB’s Sandwich Bar, LFC Chesterfield, Best Kebab Chesterfield, Boba Shack, Davis’s Fresh Bake, Marmaris, Eat & Go, Piggy in the Middle, Kebab Hut & Chezzy Flavours. More are being added every week.

With many other larger national apps offering a similar service, Jonathan hopes to provide something a bit different with ‘Chesterfield Eats’ including fees that are up to four times less than national brands.

He added: “Being local we give businesses a friendly voice they can get support from instead of calling call centres when they have an issue. We know Chesterfield, the businesses and the people and we plan to give a portion of any profits back into the community to support local businesses, foodbanks and grassroots football.”

The app has been available since December 8, and Jonathan is very happy with the progress so far. He said: “Considering the current climate, the response from the public has been amazing, people in Chesterfield look to support local businesses and with more businesses looking to come onboard we hope Chesterfield Eats can grow.”

You can order through your browser or download the app at https://chesteats.menu/getapp

