Family-run tourism business in Derbyshire wins top sustainable business prize for driving ‘green growth’

Multi award-winning Derbyshire business Hoe Grange Holidays has won the first-ever Green Growth Awards, a national competition recognising the top small businesses across the UK using sustainability to innovate and drive business growth.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hoe Grange Holidays was crowned joint-winner at a ceremony at BT’s London HQ this week and awarded a £5000 sustainability grant from award organisers Small Business Britain and BT.

Run by family team David, Felicity and Caroline Brown, the business impressed judges with its commitment to sustainability and driving positive change through innovation, showcasing how green practices can benefit both the planet and the bottom line for the UK’s small businesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Setting the standard for eco-friendly tourism

Free EV charging for guests

Hoe Grange Holidays has a well-earned a reputation for sharing its stunning Peak District surroundings responsibly with visitors. Based on a working farm between Bakewell and Ashbourne, the business offers eco-friendly and accessible log cabins and glamping holidays.

Caroline said, “We're over the moon to win at the first-ever Green Growth Awards. Sustainability has always been at the heart of our small family-run business. We know our guests value it, but it's incredibly rewarding to be recognised by the business community too. We hope our story inspires other small businesses to innovate in sustainability.”

Sharing the announcement of the award, BT and Small Business Britain have congratulated Hoe Grange Holidays for “setting the standard for eco-friendly tourism”.

Sustainable innovations

Pinder log cabin

Using the latest technology, the Hoe Grange team ensure they have a positive impact on the environment without compromising guest experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their log cabins and glamping pods are kept warm and cosy all year round by wind and solar power, heat pumps and eco-friendly natural insulation.

In 2024, the business also installed a battery storage system to store surplus electricity generated for use at night or during less favourable weather conditions.

But little things can make a big difference too – the team are proud of their commitment to community engagement, local business partnerships, and sharing their passion for sustainable farming and biodiversity.

Michelle Ovens CBE of Small Business Britain and TV chef Matt Tebbutt with David and Caroline Brown of Hoe Grange Holidays, receiving their Green Growth Award

The green approach at Hoe Grange not only attracts eco-conscious travellers but significantly reduces costs too. They’ve reduced their carbon footprint by 77% in the last three years and are well on track to achieve Net Zero before 2030.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Empowering small businesses for a sustainable future

Michelle Ovens CBE, founder of Small Business Britain, says: “Hoe Grange Holidays are true pioneers in sustainability. Their commitment to integrating eco-friendly practices into their operations showcases how small businesses can make a profound impact—not only on the environment but also on their profitability. Hoe Grange Holidays is setting the bar for others to follow, proving that sustainability isn’t just a trend, but a smart, long-term business strategy."

Hoe Grange Holidays received the award alongside York’s Cooper King Distillery, England’s first Net Zero whiskey distillery.

The nation’s 5.5m small businesses are estimated to represent half of the UK’s business emissions and the Green Growth Awards has been launched as part of Small Business Britain’s ongoing partnership with BT to empower UK small businesses to better understand their environmental impact and embrace more sustainable practices and growth opportunities.

Chris Sims, Chief Commercial Officer, UK Business, at BT says, "Hoe Grange Holidays are leading by example, showing that sustainability and innovation go hand in hand. Their achievements are a testament to the power of small businesses in driving positive change. At BT, we are proud to support businesses that are not only making a difference in their communities but are also paving the way for a more sustainable future across industries."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Small Business Britain and BT are both also members of The Willow Review Steering Board; an independent but government-backed review aiming to underline the financial case for sustainability for small businesses.

What’s next for Hoe Grange Holidays?

The winners of the Green Growth Awards were announced at a special event at BT’s Headquarters in London on 11 March 2025. Both businesses will receive a £5,000 sustainability grant to further develop their green initiatives and inspire other small businesses to embrace sustainability.

David said, “The prize will help us add the final jigsaw pieces to our renewable energy setup by adding more battery storage and improving our EV charging systems - bringing us ever closer to our sustainable goals. This wouldn't be possible without the support of funding, and it will allow us to provide even more guests with holidays that make you feel good!”

To find out more about their eco-friendly accommodation, see www.hoegrangeholidays.co.uk