Family-run Derbyshire bakery founded nearly 35 years ago wins two national awards

Pepper's Cottage Bakery, based in Middleton, near Matlock, claimed the prizes for Best Meat and Potato Pie and Best Dessert Pie at the event, held on Wednesday, March 9.

This is the third time Pepper’s has entered the awards, and Laura Pepper, whose dad Steven founded the business, thanked the team at the bakery for their efforts.

“We’re just so thankful for our whole team. We’re delighted, and still in shock and overwhelmed. We’ve got a fantastic team and fantastic local suppliers. We’re grateful for the help and support of everyone involved.”

Pepper’s Cottage Bakery were recognised for the quality of their pies. Credit: Martin Elliott-MEPICS

Laura said there were several ingredients that contributed to their success, including relationships with nearby suppliers and the pastry recipe passed down through the family by her grandma.

“My dad holds the secret- he would probably say good meat, good local suppliers, and my grandma’s pastry recipe.”

The awards, now in their 14th year, celebrate the nation’s tastiest and most creative pies, from the quintessentially British to the more exotic.

Matthew O’Callaghan, Chairman of the Melton Mowbray Pork Pie Association and host of the British Pie Awards, said Pepper’s had cone up against a range of great competitors in both categories.

“There has been a real buzz around the awards this year. We’ve eaten some spectacular pies, and Pepper’s Cottage Bakery has beaten some very tough competition for best both Best Dessert Pie and Best Meat and Potato Pie.

“These awards celebrate the skill of British pie-connoisseurs across the nation, and I’d like to say a huge thank you to each and every person and pie lover involved.”

The Annual Pie Ceremony received the highest ever amount of entries this year. With 968 in total, the Steak Pie Award saw the most entires for 2022, contrasting to 2021, where the Vegan Pie Award was the most entered.