Family lawyer at Timms Solicitors promoted to Associate after celebrating five years with the firm

A family lawyer at Timms Solicitors has been promoted to Associate – a role which will include greater responsibility in business management, financial oversight and the training and development of key staff.

Melissa Knight takes up the post with immediate effect at Timms, which has offices in Derby, Burton-on-Trent, Ashby, and Swadlincote.

Her promotion is an unprecedented direct appointment and comes without her even needing to complete the firm’s standard in-house programme. Strong leadership, unwavering dedication and an innovative approach to legal advocacy, Melissa is a dedicated advocate for the most vulnerable members of society.

Her work in family law requires an extraordinary level of resourcefulness and adaptability, as every case presents new challenges and unforeseen circumstances. She specialises in care proceedings, representing children removed from their parents, as well as parents and grandparents navigating complex legal challenges.

Melissa Knight celebrates promotion at Timms Solicitors

For the past three years, Melissa has received the Children Law Accreditation, a recognised quality benchmark which enables solicitors to represent children.

Timms Managing Partner, Fiona Moffat, explained: “Melissa’s promotion to Associate is testament to the extraordinary value she brings to the firm.

“Beyond her financial contributions, she plays a vital role in mentoring and supporting others within the firm.

“This promotion is testament to her commitment, skill and ability to secure high-value cases due to her exceptional reputation in the sector.

“Melissa embodies the qualities of an outstanding legal professional, mentor and leader. She never seeks recognition for her efforts and works tirelessly to drive the firm’s success.”

Melissa said: “I am delighted to have been made an Associate Solicitor at Timms who have continually supported my development since I started working at the firm five years ago.

“Timms has an exceptional reputation in both family law and providing legal services across The Midlands for over 130 years now.

“I am very proud to be part of a strong team of staff and have had the benefit of inspiring role models within the firm to assist me with my progression.

“As part of my role, I look forward to supporting my colleagues with their development within their careers and assisting with maintaining the firm’s success.”