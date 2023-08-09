News you can trust since 1855
Expressions of Interest sought from businesses for exciting new opportunities in Clay Cross

Businesses in the leisure and the food and beverage sectors can now express their interest in moving into one of several flexible units coming soon to the heart of Clay Cross.
Published 9th Aug 2023, 09:27 BST- 1 min read

Businesses in the leisure and the food and beverage sectors can now express their interest in moving into one of several flexible units coming soon to the heart of Clay Cross.

Each 50 square metre shell unit is self-contained but can be leased alone or in multiples for the short or long-term. Leases include full repairing and insuring.

Each unit comes with outdoor space in front of each unit and have dedicated delivery space at the rear. Free parking is available nearby and each unit will also be protected through CCTV coverage.

Units to rent in Clay Cross! Are you looking to set up a leisure, food and beverage business?Units to rent in Clay Cross! Are you looking to set up a leisure, food and beverage business?
The aim is for units to be available for occupancy by January 2025.

North East Derbyshire District Council Cabinet Member for Clay Cross Town Deal, Cllr Jayne Barry said, “We’re pleased to finally have discussions with business owners, or owners to be, about the opportunity to potentially become part of the Clay Cross town square development.”

Businesses are welcome to discuss the units and enquire about further information by emailing: [email protected]

As always, you can stay up to date by signing up to our email alert service for the Clay Cross Town Deal: https://public.govdelivery.com/accounts/UKNEDDC/subscriber/new?topic_id=UKNEDDC_2

