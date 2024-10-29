Expert planner earns Belmayne appointment hat-trick

Dronfield-based independent financial planners, Belmayne, are welcoming their third new recruit in as many months.

Experienced financial planner, Nick Pike, is joining the growing firm to expand and strengthen the team offering advice and guidance to local residents.

Nick has worked in the financial planning sector since 1999, after initially qualifying as a teacher and then an accountant. He has spent the last nine years with a global investment company, dealing primarily with clients who need more care and attention, such as older people and those who have come into money suddenly.

At Belmayne, Nick will be reuniting with managing partner, Martin Birch, with whom he has worked previously. Nick said: “I was looking to improve my work life balance and when Martin suggested I join him, it seemed like the perfect opportunity to become part of an independent, owner-managed business, where I can have more flexibility and autonomy. The partners have big ambitions and believe I can make a genuine impact on the firm’s future success and the lives of our clients.”

Belmayne managing partner, Martin Birch (left), welcomes financial planner, Nick Pike, to the team.

Martin added: “We are thrilled to welcome Nick to the Belmayne family. He has a wealth of experience, having worked at both regional and national levels and is hugely knowledgeable. I have seen firsthand the effort Nick makes to ensure the financial planning process doesn’t add to the stress that often comes with significant decisions about wealth. Consequently, he builds great relationships with clients and I am confident he will be a fantastic addition to our team.”

Belmayne is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year. It focuses on the aspects of financial planning that can be controlled, for example, risk, tax allowances and the costs of investing, enabling its team of experts to deliver clear plans that give clients the freedom to enjoy their retirement without worry.