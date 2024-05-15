Experienced planner expands Belmayne team

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dronfield-based independent financial planners, Belmayne, are enhancing the service they offer to clients with the appointment of an adviser who brings more than 30 years’ experience.

The Derbyshire-based firm is welcoming Paul Goddard to the team, to provide a full range of financial advice to private and corporate clients.

Paul, who has been a practising financial planner since 1989, joins Belmayne following 12 years at a firm based in the Deepcar area of Sheffield. He specialises in the pre-retirement and retirement market, advising on pension schemes and investments and serves clients as far afield as Stockport. He said: “Belmayne has an excellent reputation and I am looking forward to becoming an integral part of its well-established team of planners.”

Belmayne partner, Jon Stevens, added: “We are really pleased to be welcoming Paul to the firm. His wealth of experience will be a real asset to our growing team and his commitment to client care is perfectly aligned with our ethos. He has an excellent network of contacts locally and I am sure he will be a fantastic ambassador for Belmayne.”

Belmayne partner, Jon Stevens, (left) welcomes Paul Goddard to the team.