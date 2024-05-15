Experienced planner expands Belmayne team

By Nina SorbyContributor
Published 15th May 2024, 11:35 BST
Dronfield-based independent financial planners, Belmayne, are enhancing the service they offer to clients with the appointment of an adviser who brings more than 30 years’ experience.

The Derbyshire-based firm is welcoming Paul Goddard to the team, to provide a full range of financial advice to private and corporate clients.

Paul, who has been a practising financial planner since 1989, joins Belmayne following 12 years at a firm based in the Deepcar area of Sheffield. He specialises in the pre-retirement and retirement market, advising on pension schemes and investments and serves clients as far afield as Stockport. He said: “Belmayne has an excellent reputation and I am looking forward to becoming an integral part of its well-established team of planners.”

Belmayne partner, Jon Stevens, added: “We are really pleased to be welcoming Paul to the firm. His wealth of experience will be a real asset to our growing team and his commitment to client care is perfectly aligned with our ethos. He has an excellent network of contacts locally and I am sure he will be a fantastic ambassador for Belmayne.”

Belmayne partner, Jon Stevens, (left) welcomes Paul Goddard to the team.

Established in 2004, Belmayne focuses on the aspects of financial planning that can be controlled, to deliver a fair, transparent proposition to clients. For further information about its wide range of services, or the career opportunities available, telephone (01246) 298181, visit www.belmayne-ifa.com or follow the firm on Twitter, @belmayneifa.

