Experienced planner expands Belmayne team
The Derbyshire-based firm is welcoming Paul Goddard to the team, to provide a full range of financial advice to private and corporate clients.
Paul, who has been a practising financial planner since 1989, joins Belmayne following 12 years at a firm based in the Deepcar area of Sheffield. He specialises in the pre-retirement and retirement market, advising on pension schemes and investments and serves clients as far afield as Stockport. He said: “Belmayne has an excellent reputation and I am looking forward to becoming an integral part of its well-established team of planners.”
Belmayne partner, Jon Stevens, added: “We are really pleased to be welcoming Paul to the firm. His wealth of experience will be a real asset to our growing team and his commitment to client care is perfectly aligned with our ethos. He has an excellent network of contacts locally and I am sure he will be a fantastic ambassador for Belmayne.”
Established in 2004, Belmayne focuses on the aspects of financial planning that can be controlled, to deliver a fair, transparent proposition to clients. For further information about its wide range of services, or the career opportunities available, telephone (01246) 298181, visit www.belmayne-ifa.com or follow the firm on Twitter, @belmayneifa.