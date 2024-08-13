Experienced administrator joins Dronfield-based financial planners

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Dronfield-based financial planners, Belmayne, are strengthening the service they offer to clients with the appointment of a new administration assistant.

Experienced administrator, Janine Barnes, joins the independent Derbyshire firm to assist its management team and growing number of financial planners.

Janine has held various administrative roles, most recently with a footwear manufacturer and is a volunteer with the Salvation Army in her free time. She will be greeting visitors to Belmayne’s offices, handling enquiries and preparing and processing client documentation as part of the firm’s support team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tracy Knight, Belmayne’s administration manager, said: “It is a pleasure to welcome Janine to the firm. She brings with her a wealth of experience and a confident, capable manner. We are in a period of rapid expansion, which means our administrative and regulatory requirements are increasing and she is proving to be a competent addition to our team.”

Belmayne administration manager, Tracy Knight (left), welcomes Janine Barnes to the team.

Belmayne is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year. It focuses on the aspects of financial planning that can be controlled, for example, risk, tax allowances and the costs of investing, enabling its growing team of experts to deliver clear plans that give clients the freedom to enjoy their retirement without worry.

For more information about the career opportunities available or Belmayne’s wide range of financial planning services, telephone (01246) 298181, visit www.belmayne-ifa.com or follow the firm on X, @belmayneifa.