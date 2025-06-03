Expansion shows exciting times ahead for D&D Transport

New HQ with extensive warehousing for D&D Transport

Leading haulage, storage and distribution firm D&D Transport have moved to new premises as it expands operations to meet rising demand.

The move to Alfreton, increases their warehouse capabilities and complemented by their general haulage and courier operations ensures they can provide a seamless service.

From collection to storage, pick and pack to delivery, the dedicated and expert team at D&D Transport can offer a one-stop shop.

Managing Director Dave Palmer, says: “We are really excited by this move, a natural progression for the company, ensuring there is little we can’t do.

“Our customers have always come first, and this expansion ensures we can cater to their needs.”

The new base of operations with large warehousing facilities, and together with external storage, has capacity for 10,000 pallets.

“What makes this different,” explained Dave, “is that with our Warehousing Management Systems we can give our customers their own log in so they can manage their own stock control, check their inventory and tell us what needs delivering.”

“We are able to provide the whole service from start to finish, meaning customers only have to deal with one company.”

As part of the ongoing expansion D&D Transport are recruiting additional Class 1 drivers.

For more information contact the team on 01773 533366 or email [email protected]