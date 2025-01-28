Exciting new job opportunities at Rhubarb Farm
Recruitment and Progression Officer
Do you share our values, placing the people we support at the core of everything we do?
We are committed to fostering a safe, inclusive, and non-judgmental environment where everyone feels valued and supported.
This role provides a unique opportunity to make a meaningful impact on the lives of individuals facing challenges, guiding them toward a brighter future.
For more information, details of our recruitment process, and how to apply, please visit our website: https://www.rhubarbfarm.co.uk/job-vacancies.
Project Development Worker (Bolsover Social Circle Plus)
Are you passionate about making a difference and ready for a challenge?
Join us in collaboration with Bolsover Woodland Enterprise, Doe Lea Centre, and the New Houghton Community Centre. Together, we aim to build a legacy of practice and participation through nature activities and events.
Our initiatives are based on local needs, fostering pride of place, creating new experiences, and establishing a support network. We also promote networking and engagement opportunities for all Bolsover communities.
