Exciting new brand supports SME owners
Ideally placed to support smaller businesses, typically generating between £1m and £10m in revenue and looking to grow, as well as larger businesses looking to exit, Northstar Partnership helps SME owners build stronger, more valuable businesses that are less dependent on them.
Max and his team bring together decades of firsthand experience in scaling, managing, and exiting SMEs and already work as a trusted partner to more than seventy businesses across the region.
Through Northstar Partnership, business owners can access a range of support services relevant to their needs in ways that suit them best, including strategic planning, fractional resourcing, business owner mentoring, DiSC personal development, The Alternative Board, and The Value Builder System for business growth.
Importantly. the team will continue to provide the same support and focus that business owners already know and trust, while keeping TAB as a central and vital part of its work.
Says Max “SME owners often need a partner and sounding board to guide them through the various stages of leadership development, business growth, and exit. Northstar Partnership helps them take control of their business, scale with confidence and build something that truly works for them.”
To find out more about Northstar Partnership, visit www.northstarpartnership.co.uk