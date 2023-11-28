Ex-plumber set to open new therapy and aesthetics clinic in Derbyshire Dales

The director of a Derbyshire plumbing company is turning the tap on a new business venture this weekend as he and his partner open a psychotherapy and aesthetics clinic in his former showroom in Darley Dale.

Wirksworth resident Dan Seago and partner Keeley Marriott, 52 and 47, have spent the past year converting the PPS Installations premises, on the A6 Dale Road North, and will be opening the doors to the Qlinic for exclusive preview evenings on Friday and Saturday, December 1-2.

Dan is still involved in the plumbing business, now based in another part of the building, but decided to add a new dimension to his career as his day job became less focused on people.

He said: “I’ve always felt like a bit of a square peg in a round hole and, while I enjoy doing heating and plumbing, we have a couple of engineers going out to do majority of the jobs, it kind of runs itself, and my role has been reduced.

The Qlinic team, from left, Sophie Gordon, Keeley Marriott and Dan Seago. (Photo: Lianne Foye/Foyetography)

“I started thinking about what else I could do with my skillset, what I enjoyed and what I felt good at, and that was the people side of things. So I started down the road to becoming a psychotherapist.”

Since qualifying as a counsellor, Dan has been practicing his new profession elsewhere for the past two years, while Keeley has been working as an advanced skin care practitioner for around 15 years, and they have had plenty of time to perfect their plans.

Dan said: “It feels like there’s a gap in the market. There’s nothing really like this in the area, but we think there’s definitely a good demographic for it. There are lots of beauty salons but we’re aiming to deliver something more high-end and medical.”

The Qlinic team is rounded out by Sophie Gordon, a qualified nurse, and she and Keeley will be offering treatments for a range of common skin complaints including signs of aging, the removal of tattoos, hair or moles, acne management and other imperfections.

The Qlinic offers a range of high-tech solutions to common skin complaints. (Photo: Lianne Foye/Foyetography)

The list of services includes non-surgical facelifts, dermal fillers and anti-wrinkle injections, intense pulsed light (IPL) procedures, chemical peels and microneedling, as well as relaxing massages.

Psychotherapy appointments will be offered as a separate strand to the business in an upstairs space, while all the treatments will be delivered downstairs.

Dan said: “We had a big showroom here and it was never utilised properly, and that started us thinking about opening a clinic a couple of years ago.

“It’s taken a lot of work to get it ready. There wasn’t a single thing in place that we needed apart from the external walls. I’m just really looking forward to it operating as a business now.”

The Qlinic’s official opening nights are invitation-only, and a chance to learn more about its services over complimentary food and drink. Any potential clients can call ahead to register their interest in a spot on the guestlist.

For more information on available treatments, prices and appointment bookings visit theqlinicderbyshire.co.uk or call 01629 733916.