Every little helps make homes for homeless people
Since 2021, Staff across the 30 Tesco stores in the area have been supporting Framework and have now combined their fundraising efforts – raising more than £10,000 to fund fittings and equipment for new purpose-built flats for homeless people in the Forest area of Nottingham.
Prior to moving in, the residents of each of the eight flats are being invited for a shopping day at a Tesco store to purchase a variety of items – shopping for clothing with the instore personal shopping assistant, and then shopping for homeware (soft furnishings/decorations) with Tesco’s interior designer who is attending specifically to help Framework’s service users.
Service users will also have photos of their choice printed and framed for their flats.
On top of the fundraised items, the Tesco businesses are providing extra items for each flat such as clocks, towels, bathmats, lamp shades, kettles, toasters, rugs as well as air fryers.
In addition to these provisions, Tesco stores will host cooking classes to teach the residents how to use appliances such as the air fryers. They will also be offering career guidance such as interview best practice to help the residents who are struggling with work and employment.
Teams from local Tesco Express stores have also put together welcome hampers for each flat containing basic food items and toiletries.
It is intended that future residents of the new accommodation will also benefit from a Tesco move in pack.
Darren Print, Store Manager at Tesco Toton Extra, said: “Stores across Nottingham and Derbyshire wanted to come together to support a single cause and the work of Framework really stood out to us.
“Through a series of fundraising activities and the hard work of colleagues and our generous customers we’ve been able to provide vital support for the great work Framework does. We’re incredibly proud to have helped and hope this will go some way towards making a difference to people’s lives.”