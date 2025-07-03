Even more to celebrate at award-winning Alton Valley

Fast-growing tech firm Alton Valley has added two major industry accolades to its growing list of honours, cementing its position as one of the UK’s rising stars in IT infrastructure, managed IT services and bespoke security solutions.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Pride Park-based company has won the Managed Services Provider (MSP) of the Year (Up to £10m turnover) at the Technology Reseller Awards 2025, a prestigious event that recognises excellence and innovation across the UK’s IT sector.

In addition to the company’s success, Managing Partner Carl Hamill narrowly missed out in winning Industry Leader of the Year, a category reserved for those making a significant impact across the technology landscape.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The double recognition comes just weeks after Alton Valley won Best IT Service at the 2025 Small Business Awards, further establishing its status as a trusted and fast-growing force in the UK’s tech industry.

Managing Partner Carl Hamill.

These awards follow a period of exceptional performance for Alton Valley. Earlier this year, the firm announced record-breaking financial results, reporting a £7 million turnover and quadrupling its revenue over the past three years.

The company attributes its continued success to its strategic client partnerships, the expansion of its service portfolio, and an unwavering focus on innovation—particularly in the fields of managed IT, advanced infrastructure solutions and cybersecurity.

“This is a fantastic way to celebrate what’s already been an incredible year for our team and our clients,” said Carl Hamill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Winning MSP of the Year and being named runner-up for Industry Leader is recognition of the passion, skill and dedication that defines everything we do. We’re proud of how far we’ve come - but even more excited about what’s next.”

The Alton Valley team at the Technology Reseller Awards 2025

The Technology Reseller Awards, held at the Hilton, in London, bring together top-performing businesses from across the UK’s IT and channel sectors. Alton Valley stood out to the judges for its client-first service model, strong technical expertise and consistent delivery of results in an increasingly competitive market.

Judges praised the firm for its scalable approach to managed services, its proactive stance on security and its investment in developing long-term client relationships.

The company’s rapid ascent, underpinned by a clear growth strategy and an agile team culture, positioned it as a standout among businesses with turnover up to £10 million.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In particular, the panel commended Carl Hamill’s leadership in driving innovation, building a strong internal culture and championing the development of high-quality, sustainable IT services. Being recognised in the Industry Leader of the Year category reflects his growing influence and credibility across the national tech sector.

Founded with a vision to make high-grade technology accessible to businesses of all sizes, Alton Valley has become a trusted partner for clients across a range of industries.

Its service offerings include fully managed IT support, security infrastructure, cybersecurity, application development and strategic IT consultancy.

“These awards are a reflection of our entire team,” added Carl. “From our engineers to our support staff, everyone at Alton Valley shares a commitment to delivering real value for our clients.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We're building something special here and this recognition helps validate that we’re on the right path.”

As Alton Valley continues to scale, its focus remains firmly on delivering cutting-edge technology solutions with integrity, expertise, and a genuine commitment to customer success.