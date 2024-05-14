Essential Site Skills champions employee well-being with new flexible working legislation

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Essential Site Skills, a leading UK training provider, is proud to share its positive experiences and ongoing commitment to flexible working practices, including remote work and varied working hours.

Under the guidance of Executive Director Catherine Storer, the company has successfully embraced a flexible work model that was initially adopted during the COVID-19 pandemic. This approach has not only expanded the talent pool but also significantly enhanced employee satisfaction.

Navigating New Legislation

With the recent passing of new legislation by the government to support flexible working rights, Essential Site Skills is ahead of the curve, having already implemented such practices. "This new law solidifies what we've known all along—that flexible working is essential for a modern workforce," Storer remarks. The legislation, aimed at promoting work-life balance, allows employees to request flexible working arrangements from day one of employment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kayley Arnold, Commercial Manager of Essential Site Skills

The Shift to Flexible Working

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the challenging times of the COVID pandemic, Essential Site Skills pivoted to a flexible work arrangement as a necessary adjustment. The success of this shift made it clear that flexibility should not just be a temporary solution but a permanent feature of our work culture. "The adoption of flexible working has opened up a wealth of opportunities for both our team and the company," says Catherine Storer. "We've seen firsthand how it can lead to a happier, more dedicated workforce."

Benefits for Employers and Employees

For Essential Site Skills, the advantages of flexible working have been numerous. Employers enjoy a wider selection of candidates, unhindered by geographical constraints. This broader talent pool has led to a more skilled and diverse workforce. Additionally, flexible working arrangements have resulted in higher job satisfaction and retention rates, reducing turnover and associated costs. Employees benefit from an improved work-life balance, leading to better mental health and overall job satisfaction. "Our team members appreciate the trust and autonomy that comes with flexible work schedules. This has not only increased productivity but has also fostered a sense of loyalty and commitment to the company," adds Storer.

Flexible Working Fuels Team Success and Growth at ESS

Kayley Arnold, Commercial Manager of Essential Site Skills says,

"Since embracing flexible working at ESS, our team dynamics have evolved. We've not only expanded our capabilities but have also fine-tuned our processes to enhance our customer service, which remains at the heart of what we do. We pride ourselves on our strong client relationships, ensuring they feel valued and well-served.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Flexible working has fundamentally changed how we operate, fostering a deeper sense of care and support across the team. It’s not just the camaraderie or the office biscuits that make coming to work a pleasure—it’s the genuine commitment from ESS to look after us as we grow and face new challenges. Being part of a company that is as forward-thinking as it is supportive makes every day rewarding."

Understanding the Limitations

Despite the many benefits, flexible working does come with its challenges. As an employer, maintaining a cohesive company culture and ensuring effective communication can be more complex with a dispersed team. It requires robust systems and technology to keep everyone connected and working towards common goals.

Key Considerations for Success

To successfully implement flexible working, Essential Site Skills recommends:

Clear Communication : Regular and clear communication is crucial to keep all team members aligned and informed.

: Regular and clear communication is crucial to keep all team members aligned and informed. Robust Infrastructure: Investing in the right tools and technology to support remote or hybrid working environments is essential.

Investing in the right tools and technology to support remote or hybrid working environments is essential. Continuous Feedback: Encouraging feedback from employees about what works and what doesn't helps refine policies and practices.

Looking to the Future

"Flexible working is now integral to our business strategy and is a major factor in our ongoing success and resilience in the marketplace," concludes Catherine Storer. We are committed to continuing our investment in flexible working practices to support our team's growth and satisfaction.

About Essential Site Skills

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad