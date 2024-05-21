Erewash Borough Council & Parkwood Leisure strengthen community ties with 5-year contract extension

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Erewash Borough Council has agreed a contract extension with leading leisure operator Parkwood Leisure and subcontractor Legacy Leisure, after £1.3million improvements to facilities and activities over the last five years.

Parkwood Leisure and Erewash Borough Council have agreed a five-year contract extension, marking a continued commitment to enriching the community through leisure activities and facilities. For the past five years, Parkwood Leisure and its sub-contractor Legacy Leisure have been instrumental in operating the Council's leisure centres, investing over £1.3 million to elevate the local leisure experience and ensure all members have access to state-of-the-art equipment and facilities.

The investment ensured the complete refurbishment of the West Park Leisure Centre fitness studio, along with the installation of a bespoke group exercise studio and sky trail. The beloved Rutland Sports Park included the transformational refurb of the fitness studio and changing rooms as well as resurfacing the athletics track and installing a functional training suite.

As well as transforming into premium hubs for physical activity, investment also went towards creating accessible environments for members of the whole family to enjoy. The installation of soft play areas and a cafe at West Park, an Atlantis Splash giant inflatable at Victoria Park and a Giant Olympic Inflatable at Rutland make these the perfect sites for everyone to find something they love.

The impact of the partnership between Parkwood Leisure and Erewash District Council is palpable, with a noticeable increase in community engagement and participation in sports and physical activities. The contract engages with the Access Sport partnership which pilots a game-changing inclusive community sport offer centred around leisure centres.

Enrolments in swimming lessons have surged, surpassing pre-COVID levels, while memberships for fitness and swim facilities have experienced a remarkable resurgence.

Managing Director at Parkwood Leisure, Glen Hall, said: “Our partnership with Erewash Borough Council is founded on a shared vision of promoting community wellbeing and activity. We are excited to continue our partnership with Erewash Borough Council and remain committed to delivering exceptional leisure experiences that enrich the lives of residents across the borough.”

With this renewed partnership, residents can expect an exciting array of new initiatives and enhancements that will further elevate the leisure landscape in Erewash.